Hit-and-run irony: Salman Khan just inaugurated a ‘driving school’, and Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes

Salman Khan, who was found guilty in the 2002 hit-and-run case, inaugurated Belhasa ‘Driving’ Centre’s latest branch in Dubai. Sending shock waves on the Internet, the newscast has left Twitterati wondering if this is not the death of irony, what could be.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 7, 2017 9:51 pm
salman khan, salman khan driving school, salman khan hit and run, salman khan driving, salman khan inauguration driving school, salman khan hit and run 2002, salman khan twitter reactions, salman khan jokes, indian express, indian express news Wondering what made Salman Khan inaugurate a driving school? (Source: Express Photo by Prakash Yeram)
Salman Khan may have an enormous fan following across the nation for his Bollywood hits, but the actor has often been in the news for all the wrong things. Controversy’s favourite child, Khan has been involved in a few major run-ins with the law. Whether it is the Arms Act case or the chinkara and blackbuck poaching case, his legal troubles kept him in the headlines for more than 20 years. However, his acquittal in the 2002 hit-and-run case has been the biggest mystery for social media users, who have often taken a dig at the superstar for his smooth let-off even after he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a Mumbai trial court in 2016.

A year later, the actor is back in the news — this time, for inaugurating a “driving school”. Yes, you heard that right. The 51-year-old, who was found guilty for killing one person and injuring four others 15 years ago, was the one to take the wraps off Belhasa ‘Driving’ Centre’s latest branch in Dubai. Sending shock waves on the Internet, the newscast has left Twitterati wondering if this is not the death of irony, what could be. “Will his Driving school serve Drinks or should the students carry their own?” one of them sarcastically retorted, while another one tweeted: “#SalmanKhan to inaugurate a driving school in Dubai. He will also train drivers on how to handle Hit and Run cases.”

Check out how Twitter users reacted on the networking website here.

What are your thoughts? Tell us in the comments below.

