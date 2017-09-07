Hit-and-run irony: Salman Khan just inaugurated a ‘driving school’, and Twitterati can’t stop cracking jokes

Wondering what made Salman Khan inaugurate a driving school? (Source: Express Photo by Prakash Yeram) Wondering what made Salman Khan inaugurate a driving school? (Source: Express Photo by Prakash Yeram)

Salman Khan may have an enormous fan following across the nation for his Bollywood hits, but the actor has often been in the news for all the wrong things. Controversy’s favourite child, Khan has been involved in a few major run-ins with the law. Whether it is the Arms Act case or the chinkara and blackbuck poaching case, his legal troubles kept him in the headlines for more than 20 years. However, his acquittal in the 2002 hit-and-run case has been the biggest mystery for social media users, who have often taken a dig at the superstar for his smooth let-off even after he was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by a Mumbai trial court in 2016.

A year later, the actor is back in the news — this time, for inaugurating a “driving school”. Yes, you heard that right. The 51-year-old, who was found guilty for killing one person and injuring four others 15 years ago, was the one to take the wraps off Belhasa ‘Driving’ Centre’s latest branch in Dubai. Sending shock waves on the Internet, the newscast has left Twitterati wondering if this is not the death of irony, what could be. “Will his Driving school serve Drinks or should the students carry their own?” one of them sarcastically retorted, while another one tweeted: “#SalmanKhan to inaugurate a driving school in Dubai. He will also train drivers on how to handle Hit and Run cases.”

Check out how Twitter users reacted on the networking website here.

Daily dose of irony for the day. #SalmanKhan launches a driving school in Dubai. Black buck conservation next? — Arunoday Mukharji (@ArunodayM) September 7, 2017

Will his Driving school serve Drinks or should the students carry their own? — Verry Human (@HumanVerry) September 7, 2017

If Chetan Bhagat can write books, I can also open a driving school. – Salman Bhai’s thoughts #SalmanKhan — crazyreader_pearl (@pearl_cr) September 6, 2017

#SalmanKhan to inaugurate a driving school in Dubai.

He will also train drivers on how to handle Hit and Run cases. — Sameer Ranjan Bakshi (@BekaarNews) September 6, 2017

Shashi Tharoor is just like Salman:

1. Both escaped law

2. Both used violence against women

3. Both speak English that we don’t understand 😂 — Monica (@TrulyMonica) May 9, 2017

Rahul Gandhi is giving a speech on AI

Salman Khan inaugurating driving school.

Waiting for kim jong un to speak about democracy. — IBN battuta (@theesmaarkhan) September 6, 2017

And rahul gandhi is about to deliver a speech on artificial intelligence … — Anshul Dixit (@anshuld90) September 6, 2017

Up next : Gurmeet Ram Rahim to inaugurate women’s safety centre. pic.twitter.com/MXjg83Mi6s — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) September 6, 2017

Up next: karan johar to inaugurate nepotism free centre — SatyaJit (@bongali_lorka) September 6, 2017

Tushar Kapoor & Uday chopra to open acting school jointly . — pundook🔫🔫 (@subodhpahalajan) September 6, 2017

Blue Whale admin to inaugurate suicide prevention centre — tanVeer1137 (@tanveer_1137) September 6, 2017

