Cheated by ‘Saif Ali Khan’, woman fights to make fake profile pictures illegal on dating app

Anna Rowe is now demanding that fake profile pictures are made illegal to avoid 'catfishing'.

With the kind of busy lives that people have come to lead now, love has of course taken a backseat. And now, just like how we search for everything by tapping on our ‘magical’ smartphones, finding love too, has been brought down to that. Yes dating apps has made life easier, but is also giving rise to catfishing. Anna Rowe, 44-year-old woman from UK fell in love on Tinder and, prepare to be shocked, because she fell in love with ‘Saif Ali Khan’!

But before you jump to conclusions, then no, that’s not what exactly happened. ‘Antony Ray’ posted a picture of Khan in a black suit, from the film Kal ho Na Ho! as his profile picture on Tinder — a dating app, and wooed the mother of two for as long as 14 months starting from 2015. And when she came to know the truth, Rowe demanded that fake profile pictures are made illegal to avoid ‘catfishing’.

A teaching assistant in Canterbury, Rowe reportedly even met him three months after they started talking. He even misled her to believe in the prospects of a marriage. According to a Daily Mail report, he used to insist that they were “creating something special” and would often call her ‘Mrs Ray’ and ‘future wife’ in the many messages they exchanged on Tinder and WhatsApp. But that he would only meet her occasionally made her suspicious and she appointed an investigator to look into what he was up to. And turned out, he was actually a married man, also a father. Ray reportedly had a separate mobile phone and had multiple affairs. He posted the picture of Khan because he reportedly believed he somewhat resembled him.

Reportedly, after Rowe came forward with the story, another woman who was fooled by ‘Ray’ said she too was misled by a “carbon copy” of the lies he told Rowe. She has now filed a petition titled ‘Making a fake online profile with the intent to use women/men for sex, should be a crime.’

His fake account has since then been deleted. Apparently the Kent police force said that nothing could be done in this case of Anthony’s deception. “Kent Police received a report of a domestic dispute on 14 January 2017 but no criminal offences were disclosed during the call or when an officer visited the informant later that day,” Daily Mail quoted a spokesman.

