WATCH: Video of Sachin Tendulkar’s jugalbandi with Zakir Hussain is winning hearts on social media

Sachin Tendulkar has got his game on, off-field too! (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook) Sachin Tendulkar has got his game on, off-field too! (Source: Sachin Tendulkar/Facebook)

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the God of cricket, has undoubtedly won hearts with his amazing skills on the field. And now, the champion and former cricketer, is back at what he is known best for — making people awe-struck with his performance. Just that, this time he is putting his jugalbandi skills on display and is being loved just as much. Tendulkar posted a video on social media that showed him sharing the stage with Ustad Zakir Hussain. The video shows the two legends coming together for a jugalbandi performance and has started going viral, in no time.

The less than one-minute long clip shows Tendulkar confidently hitting the right notes on the instrument, as Hussain play the tabla. Tendulkar posted the video on his Twitter account with the caption — “Sharing the stage with the Ustad & sharing beats that created a rhythm so unique. It’s an experience I’ll hold close to my heart, always.”

ALSO READ | WATCH: Video of man teaching English grammar is breaking the Internet

Tendulkar and Hussain came together to perform at an event held on January 9, 2017 at Shanmukhananda Hall in Mumbai. He shared the same video on his Facebook page as well, and wrote: “It’s true when they say music unites souls. Sharing the stage with the Ustad, and also sharing some beats that created a beautiful rhythm. It was an experience I will hold very close to my heart.” True to his words, cricket and music lovers everywhere were overjoyed seeing the performance and were quick to share their love on social media.

Watch the video here.

Sample some of the reactions, here.

Earlier, Tendulkar shared an absolutely adorable photo with the tabla vadak, which showed him holding two tiny tablas and Hussain holding a tiny bat. He wrote how excited he was to “jam with the Ustad”.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd