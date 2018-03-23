Vinod Kambli touches Sachin Tendulkar’s feet; gives friendship goals to cricket buffs

Did you see how Vinod Kambli touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet? (Source: TendulkarGang/Twitter) Did you see how Vinod Kambli touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet? (Source: TendulkarGang/Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli’s legendary 664-run partnership in 1988 was one of the testimonies of their friendship. Although their friendship saw several ups and downs, things eventually fell into place over the years. A few months back, the ‘God of Cricket’ posted a picture with his old friends on his official Instagram account. “One of the most amazing things cricket gave me is friends for life. In this company, there’s never a dull moment both on and off the field,” Tendulkar captioned his post.

And later, when it was Kambli’s turn to give another “friends for life” moment to fans, he surprised social media users. The 46-year-old shared a video from the presentation ceremony of the T20 Mumbai finals. In the 3-second clip, the former cricketer can be seen bowing down to touch Tendulkar’s feet. Kambli, who is mentoring T20 Mumbai’s Shivaji Park Lions Team, shared the heartwarming moment captured at the post-match presentation ceremony.

As soon as the moment surfaced on social media, cricket buffs couldn’t believe their eyes and started gasping about it. Check out some reactions from the micro-blogging site here.

Sachin Sir must have very much embarrassed by this & tightly hugged Vinod Sir in happiness. — Sameer Mohite (@SameerM15948082) March 22, 2018

The great childhood friends & great legends of Mumbai & Indian cricket reunite again at Wankhede. — Sameer Mohite (@SameerM15948082) March 22, 2018

Vinod Kambli Touching Sachin’s Feet 😍 Friends Forever!! pic.twitter.com/8rSLMVlAmz — Shebas Tendulkar (@ShebasTendulkar) March 22, 2018

Despite the result, this from @vinodkambli349 will be one of the best moment from #T20Mumbai for sure #BhaiBhaiBhai pic.twitter.com/4he3zVXZ7X — BhaskarGanekar (@BhaskarGanekar) March 22, 2018

दोस्ती हो तो ” ऐसी ”

बधाई हो 💝 जय हो मातारानी की 💝 — Hridaya Kumar (@kumar_hridaya) March 22, 2018

