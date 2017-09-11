Sachin Tendulkar shares adorable letter by a 6-yr-old girl, and it’ll make you smile too

Sachin Tendulkar still enjoys a huge fan following. (sachintendulkar/Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar still enjoys a huge fan following. (sachintendulkar/Instagram)

The fame and talent of Sachin Tendulkar require no introduction. On May 26, 2017 a film on his journey titled Sachin: A Billion Dreams was released and brought to the fore the cricketer’s arduous journey both on and off the field. Well, now it seems like the film has got him some new fans. Recently, the cricketer shared – on Instagram – a heartwarming handwritten note by a young girl Taara, who, like many, was moved after watching the film.

Referring to Tendulkar as “Sachin Uncle,” the six-year-old girl not only mentioned how her name rhymed with the name of the cricketer’s daughter Sara, but also went on to write that Tendulkar’s journey, as depicted in the film, made her laugh and cry. The letter ends with an adorable line where the girl, ever so politely, asks for Tendulkar’s permission to not only meet him but also “Sara didi, Arjun bhaia and Anjali Aunty.”

The cricketer thanked his little fan for the note and wrote, “Hi, Taara! Thank you so much for writing to me.. I’m really glad that you enjoyed the movie. Keep smiling,” while sharing it.

Though Tendulkar, retired from International cricket in 2013, his name still resonates with cricket fans all across the globe and enjoys a staggering fan following. The cricketer, who is fairly active on social media, often shares such fan letters with words of encouragement. On June 30, he had shared a similar handwritten note written by his 16-year-old fan Supraj, and in his caption had written that the letter had made his day.

The letters clearly do not end here, and neither do his fans.

