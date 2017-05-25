Sachin Tendulkar’s promotion of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ gets Twitterati talking

The promotions of Sachin: A Billion Dreams are toiling over Sachin Tendulkar! (Source: File Photo) The promotions of Sachin: A Billion Dreams are toiling over Sachin Tendulkar! (Source: File Photo)

All set to hit another sixer, Sachin Tendulkar has been quite busy these days. Exercising the same dedication and single-minded approach he did to his game all through his career, the master blaster is applying the same to now promoting his upcoming film, and well, let’s just say some tweeple haven’t taken to it all too well. Over the past couple of months, the 44-year-old has left no stone unturned and no platform untouched when it came to talking about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, as a run-up to his biopic, before it lights up the silver screen.

The legendary cricketer earlier bowled listeners with his singing debut along with Sonu Nigam and his admirers were floored. Thereafter, he met the Prime Minister in the Capital along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. No sooner had the pictures of their handshake circulated on social media, they were turned into hilarious memes. But, the trolls never get exhausted. Tweeple are at it again, and this time they’ve targeted Tendulkar’s promotional events before the movie spells splendour at the box office.

As the movie is ready for release, Twitter is buzzing with funny jokes and witty one-liners. Here are some of the tweets that will leave you in splits.

#SachinABillionDreams

Anjali : Chai ya Coffee?

Sachin : Only my movie — Sagnik (@Sangy_Sagnik) May 23, 2017

Spoiler Alert: Sachin A Billion Dreams is about Sachin promoting Sachin A Billion Dreams. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) May 24, 2017

Sachin himself doesn’t use the SRT brand smartphone. pic.twitter.com/eIg7hNTxLN — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) May 24, 2017

The only place where Sachin didnt promote his movie is Rajya Sabha. — Bhavesh farrago (@Bhavessshh) May 24, 2017

Sachin: 3 movie tickets bhej raha hu. Wife aur dad k saath aajana

Frnd: Dad passed away this morning

Sachin: Acha thike 2 tickets bhejta hu — P.R. (@pr_akash_raj) May 23, 2017

People -What is the solution of Kashmir and how to make them patriotic towards India?

Sachin – Meri movie zarur dekhna #SachinABillionDreams — Shubham sharma (@BureaucratShubh) May 25, 2017

The kind of desperation Sachin is showing in promoting his film, finally there is something I hate about him. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) May 22, 2017

@mainbhiengineer We’ve heard of ‘Monk who sold his Ferrari’ This is ur “#SoCalledGod selling his Aggarbattis” घोड़ः कलयुग है @sachin_rt — Ravi Manuja (@ravimanuja) May 22, 2017

sachin is not bigger than nation pic.twitter.com/6voYIuV3yS — 🍆 (@MatruSays) May 25, 2017

But, that’s not all the buzz on Twitter. There are thousands of his fans and followers who have been tweeting to express their excitement for the film and are showering words of praises for Tendulkar. Take a look at the tweets here.

“Ek Hai Bharat, Ek Bharat ka Sachin”

Can’t wait to watch the journey of this iconic cricketer unfold!#WatchSachinTomorrow @SachinTheFilm — Sangeeta Jhootingkar (@sangeetaagrawa2) May 25, 2017

Can’t wait to see what unfolds. My all time fav @sachin_rt . Let’s cheer for him once again. SACHIN….SACHIN! #SachinABillionDreams pic.twitter.com/XkE0rplDxM — RaOol (@RaOolWorld) May 25, 2017

Sachin Tendulkar & MS Dhoni ! pic.twitter.com/gKbskevso7 — Dhaka Sports (@dhaka_sports) May 25, 2017

This is really an Grand celebration day for Sachin fans with the release of his 1st ever film #WatchSachinTomorrow @SachinTheFilm pic.twitter.com/q7ijbBWcQx — Dipak (@Mr_Parfect005) May 25, 2017

Meanwhile, a special premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was held in Mumbai and it was a starry event with all the top notch celebrities in attendance. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Virat Kohli — the biggest names from the world of entertainment and sports made their presence felt and expressed joy after watching the movie.

