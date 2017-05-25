Latest News

Sachin Tendulkar’s promotion of ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ gets Twitterati talking

Over the past couple of months, Sachin Tendulkar has been aggressively promoting his upcoming biopic, and tweeple have made a note of that.

Updated: May 25, 2017
sachin, sachin tendulkar, sachin: a billion dreams, sachin a billion dreams movie, sachin tendulkar movie promotions, sachin a billion dreams movie promotions, sachin tendulkar twitter, sachin a billion dreams twitter reactions, sachin tendulkar reactions on twitter, shah rukh khan, ms dhoni, viral kohli, amitabh bachchan, movie review, sachin movie review, sachin a billions dreams excitement, indian express, indian express news The promotions of Sachin: A Billion Dreams are toiling over Sachin Tendulkar! (Source: File Photo)

All set to hit another sixer, Sachin Tendulkar has been quite busy these days. Exercising the same dedication and single-minded approach he did to his game all through his career, the master blaster is applying the same to now promoting his upcoming film, and well, let’s just say some tweeple haven’t taken to it all too well. Over the past couple of months, the 44-year-old has left no stone unturned and no platform untouched when it came to talking about Sachin: A Billion Dreams, as a run-up to his biopic, before it lights up the silver screen.

The legendary cricketer earlier bowled listeners with his singing debut along with Sonu Nigam and his admirers were floored. Thereafter, he met the Prime Minister in the Capital along with his wife Anjali Tendulkar. No sooner had the pictures of their handshake circulated on social media, they were turned into hilarious memes. But, the trolls never get exhausted. Tweeple are at it again, and this time they’ve targeted Tendulkar’s promotional events before the movie spells splendour at the box office.

As the movie is ready for release, Twitter is buzzing with funny jokes and witty one-liners. Here are some of the tweets that will leave you in splits.

But, that’s not all the buzz on Twitter. There are thousands of his fans and followers who have been tweeting to express their excitement for the film and are showering words of praises for Tendulkar. Take a look at the tweets here.

Meanwhile, a special premiere of Sachin: A Billion Dreams was held in Mumbai and it was a starry event with all the top notch celebrities in attendance. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and from Mahendra Singh Dhoni to Virat Kohli — the biggest names from the world of entertainment and sports made their presence felt and expressed joy after watching the movie.

