Sachin Tendulkar makes singing debut with Sonu Nigam; Twitterati dance to ‘Cricket wali beat’

Sachin Tendulkar announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013, and yet has continued to remain in a lot of our hearts as the ‘god of cricket’. Although we fervently wish to see the master blaster back on the field, he is back, albeit in a different avatar. In his latest innings, the former cricketer’s debuts in singing with Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam in a song titled ‘Cricket waali beat’. It did not take much time for people on social media to spot his latest venture and #Cricketwaalibeat started trending on Twitter.

The song had its world TV premiere on the grand finale of singing TV reality show “Indian Idol 9” on April 2.

#Cricketwalibeat is fun song @sachin_rt sang it without pitch corrector its a tribute to all the players who played world cup with sachin — Chinmaiy Pawaskar (@Chinmaiy) April 2, 2017

@sachin_rt its been a pleasure to hv a song in god’s own voice #cricketwalibeat — Jitendra sen (@senjitendra) April 2, 2017

#Sachin –

Best on ground,

Great on TVCs,

Ideal for govt campaigns,

Wonderful singer at #CricketWaliBeat but not good in Rajya Sabha — Ankur (@AnkurTheGame) April 3, 2017

@sachin_rt and @sonunigam wow what a song… The way u take all players’ name thats amazing… Loving the song

Love u sir#CricketWaliBeat — Rinq verma (@RinQ21) April 2, 2017

#Cricketwalibeat is the new anthem of cricket. You are so talented, yet so humble and down to earth. Love you @sachin_rt — Bhaskar Arun GM (@Ultimatebhaski) April 2, 2017

He named all the players he played with in the song. Amazing. #100MB #CricketWaliBeat @sachin_rt — Ashish Gupta (@ashishgupta87) April 3, 2017

Love love love @sachin_rt in the new song #CricketWaliBeat!! Is it wrong if I can’t help joining in the ‘Sachin Sachin’ chant? ?? #memories — Varsh (@varshabagadia) April 3, 2017

“He is a very good singer. We did not use pitch corrector on his voice as he was singing in the right sur (tone) and (despite being) the shy person that he is, he got extremely comfortable the moment I kind of increased the masti (fun) quotient while we were shooting the video. It was wonderful and I am very happy that people are loving the song,” Nigam said.

Listen to the song here.

“Sachin Tendulkar is a phenomenon not just for India, but for the world, especially for the world of cricket. When he is given the title of god, it’s not just by chance. His whole demeanour, whole career, entire reputation and the spotless career that he has had, is the reason why he is called the God of cricket,” he further added.

The Arjuna Award winner had earlier released his autobiography named “Playing It My Way”, and recently he launched his digital app 100MB.

