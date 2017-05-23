Sachin Tendulkar gets the cutest handwritten fan letter; see viral photo

Sachin Tendulkar shared the letter with an encouraging message. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram) Sachin Tendulkar shared the letter with an encouraging message. (Source: sachintendulkar/Instagram)

What if one day you woke up to find out that the god of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar has not only received your handwritten letter, but also shared it online for the world to see? Arguably, that would be one of the happiest days of your life! Well, for young Avineeshwar Agarwal, who’s written a most adorable letter to his idol, that is exactly what has happened.

On Tuesday afternoon, Tendulkar shared a cute letter that seems to have been written by a child on social media. In the handwritten note, the child says that he’s “a very big fan at you and I want to be just like you when I grow up”. He goes on to write that he wants to be just like him and feels “proud that I am writing this letter to you”. The kid asks his idol to write back, dictating that the letter should be on a different piece of paper with his autograph as well.

Tendulkar shared the letter with an encouraging message. “Thank you for your letter, Avineeshwar! This really brought a smile on my face. My best wishes to you. Keep working hard!!” the ace cricketer posted. The letter is now going viral with his Instagram post already garnering more than 80,000 likes within 2 hours.

Read the letter here.

This is not the first time the master blaster has shared a fan letter. Back in April, he had shared another letter on his Instagram account from a fan called Karan Gandhi, who claimed to have missed many class to watch the maestro in action. Even then, Tendulkar shared the letter with a cute message, “Thank you for the letter, Karan Gandhi! I’m sure your childhood tuition teacher mustn’t have been too happy when ODI matches were on. :)”

