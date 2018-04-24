Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for the Master Blaster on Twitter

Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: It did not come as surprising to see every second person referring to Tendulkar as the ‘legend of cricket’ and somebody who has ‘changes their lives’ as they wished him on Twitter. Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: It did not come as surprising to see every second person referring to Tendulkar as the ‘legend of cricket’ and somebody who has ‘changes their lives’ as they wished him on Twitter.

Sachin Tendulkar, the god of Indian cricket, is celebrating his birthday today (April 24). As he turns 45 years old, fans, followers, well-wishers and colleagues took to Twitter to wish the Master Blaster their best regards on this day. Known as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, the former Indian international cricketer is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket. Additionally, Tendulkar is also known for taking a stand on social and civic issues and is a role model looked up to by many, not just in India, but across the world. Which is why, it did not come as surprising to see every second person referring to Tendulkar as the ‘legend of cricket’ and somebody who has ‘changes their lives’.

Tendulkar has aggregated the highest number of runs in Tests and ODI matches and ended his international cricketing career on a high note — by finishing off with 100 centuries. With 18,426 ODI runs and 15,921 Test cricket runs to his credit, the Master Blaster has sure managed feats that still reain unchallenged.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar turns 45: Wishes pour in for ‘god of cricket’

“Happy birthday god of cricket. You made my childhood awesome. We all grown up by seeing your game. SACHIN: A BILLION DREAMS! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN,” “Happy birthday to the Pride of our Nation @sachin_rt #HBDSachin , an inspiration to millions of youth. Wishing you happiness always #Sachin,” “Happy Birthday God Of Cricket @sachin_rt Thank You For My Childhood Memories & Everything.. Cricket Misses You,” “The leading Test run scorer. The leading ODI run scorer. A phenomenal 34,357 international runs, plus 200 wickets! Happy birthday to India’s little master, the legendary,” are some of the wishes that has come Tendulkar’s way on the micro-blogging site.

Here are more.

One Sun

One Moon

One & Only SACHIN TENDULKAR#HappyBirthdaySachin

Happy Birthday God pic.twitter.com/ndVVRCDCOc — THALA SEKAR AFC ™ (@ThalaSekarAfc) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday god of cricket.

You made my childhood awesome.

We all grown up by seeing your game.

SACHIN

A

BILLION

DREAMS

💜

HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN

@sachin_rt — preethi (youtube🙂) (@Harshav63945210) April 24, 2018

Sachinnnn Sachinnnn 💙#HappyBirthdaySachin

” Happy Birthday God ”

” God Of Cricket ”

” Sachin Tendulkar ” #SRT45 pic.twitter.com/wGyhS3NTzi — THALA SEKAR AFC ™ (@ThalaSekarAfc) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday to the Pride of our Nation @sachin_rt #HBDSachin , an inspiration to millions of youth. Wishing you happiness always #Sachin 💐💐💐 — Dhananjayan Govind (@Dhananjayang) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @sachin_rt sir…..Many many happy returns of the day………🎂🍫❤………. pic.twitter.com/FTwP5lBi0Z — Angel paul (@Yourrunu) April 24, 2018

That’s Sums It Up..

Happy Birthday God Of Cricket @sachin_rt Thank You For My Childhood Memories & Everything.. Cricket Misses You pic.twitter.com/j0GxHiy0aT — Denesh 😎 (@Imdenesh) April 24, 2018

The leading Test run scorer.

The leading ODI run scorer. A phenomenal 34,357 international runs, plus 200 wickets! Happy birthday to India’s little master, the legendary @sachin_rt! #Sachin45 pic.twitter.com/DZ7kkj1ZZc — ICC (@ICC) April 24, 2018

My mom doesn’t know anything about Cricket but She knows who is Sachin that sums up the legendary career.. Happy Birthday Sir! — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 24, 2018

Happy Birthday @sachin_rt God. You’re an inspiration to us. Thanks for shaping up our lives!! pic.twitter.com/YKnEfNj5Ba — Ameya Bhagwat (@ameyabhagwat9) April 23, 2018

34,357 Run’s ..

100 Centuries ..

164 Fifties ..

4076 Four’s ..

264 Sixes ..

And Uncountable Memories … The Man Who Changed Cricket Into A Religion In India .. GOD of Cricket SACHIN RAMESH TENDULKAR .. Happy Birthday God #HappyBirthdaySachinpic.twitter.com/J9ByjGupCc — VIRAT KOHLI (@ViratKohlisEra) April 24, 2018

Write your birthday wishes for Tendulkar in the comments’ section below.

