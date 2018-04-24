Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Wishes pour in for the Master Blaster on Twitter

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
As Sachin Tendulkar turns 45 years old on Tuesday (April 24), fans, followers, well-wishers and colleagues took to Twitter to wish the 'god of cricket' their best regards on this day.

Sachin Tendulkar, the god of Indian cricket, is celebrating his birthday today (April 24). As he turns 45 years old, fans, followers, well-wishers and colleagues took to Twitter to wish the Master Blaster their best regards on this day. Known as one of the greatest batsmen of all time, the former Indian international cricketer is the highest run scorer of all time in international cricket. Additionally, Tendulkar is also known for taking a stand on social and civic issues and is a role model looked up to by many, not just in India, but across the world. Which is why, it did not come as surprising to see every second person referring to Tendulkar as the ‘legend of cricket’ and somebody who has ‘changes their lives’.

Tendulkar has aggregated the highest number of runs in Tests and ODI matches and ended his international cricketing career on a high note — by finishing off with 100 centuries. With 18,426 ODI runs and 15,921 Test cricket runs to his credit, the Master Blaster has sure managed feats that still reain unchallenged.

“Happy birthday god of cricket. You made my childhood awesome. We all grown up by seeing your game. SACHIN: A BILLION DREAMS! HAPPY BIRTHDAY SACHIN,” “Happy birthday to the Pride of our Nation @sachin_rt #HBDSachin , an inspiration to millions of youth. Wishing you happiness always #Sachin,” “Happy Birthday God Of Cricket @sachin_rt Thank You For My Childhood Memories & Everything.. Cricket Misses You,” “The leading Test run scorer. The leading ODI run scorer. A phenomenal 34,357 international runs, plus 200 wickets! Happy birthday to India’s little master, the legendary,” are some of the wishes that has come Tendulkar’s way on the micro-blogging site.

Write your birthday wishes for Tendulkar in the comments’ section below.

