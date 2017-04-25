Tanmay Bhat’s heartfelt birthday wish to Sachin Tendulkar on Facebook is melting hearts

Starting with ‘Dear Sachin,’ the comedian reminisced the two times when Sachin had ‘made him cry’ in the post. (Source: File Photo) Starting with ‘Dear Sachin,’ the comedian reminisced the two times when Sachin had ‘made him cry’ in the post. (Source: File Photo)

As wishes and birthday greetings poured in for Sachin Tendulkar on April 24, well-known stand-up comedian Tanmay Bhat wrote a heartfelt message to the cricket legend on Facebook that’s resonated with many. With references to his Snapchat story on Tendulkar and Lata Mangeshkar that went viral last year and garnered a lot of flak on social media, Bhat wrote a touching apology on his Facebook page, which is now being shared widely.

Starting with ‘Dear Sachin,’ the comedian reminisced the two times when Sachin had ‘made him cry’. He regretted how his ‘Sachin vs Lata Civil War’ Snapchat joke went viral and garnered such negative publicity, how he imagined Tendulkar “sitting at home watching the news, embarassed (sic) and baffled”. Bhat further wrote how that he hopes that one day Tendulkar will hear about him again for something positive.

The comedian wrote a ‘post script’ message towards the end of the post requesting Tendulkar, who is a Rajya Sabha member, to “pls go to Parliament more often, a billion people would feel safer to see you in there than all those other goofs.”

Read the Facebook post here.

“Dear Sachin,

During the whole controversy, my father said something that truly made me sad. He said that I wasn’t much of a crying child. But, he particularly remembers one day when I cried a lot. He was late while taking me to watch you play at the wankhede. And the child that I was wouldn’t stop sobbing until I reached the stadium to see you at the crease. Thank you for my childhood. Thank you for being an inspiration. Thank you for making me cry. Thank you for being a memory my dad has of me. And irrespective of the jokes, I will always love you.

The worst part for me about the controversy wasn’t the MNS threatening to kill me. It was that the only thing you’ll ever know me for is that silly, silly joke. And nothing else I ever do will change that first impression. A joke I never ever dreamt you’ll see. I pictured you sitting at home watching the news, embarassed and baffled. And what made me saddest was knowing I’d never probably meet you. A dream died that day. The second time you made me cry. Sadly What’s done is done. A name that made me smile a lot – today is a name that emvarasses me. A name that I yelled, everytime I saw cricket, no matter who was playing, is a name that people tease me with. Maaaybe one day I’ll do something that you’ll hear about me again, hopefully positive. And maybe one day I’ll make you laugh. :) one day.

Happy birthday, you god damned legend.

PS:: pls go to Parliament more often, a billion people would feel safer to see you in there than all those other goofs.”

