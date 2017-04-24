Latest News

Virender Sehwag’s birthday wish to ‘god ji’ Sachin Tendulkar is winning hearts on Twitter

Virender Sehwag wishing Sachin Tendulkar is probably the best you must have seen so far.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2017 12:10 pm
#HappyBirthdaySachin, virender sehwag wishes sachin, sachin turns 44. sachin tendulkar 44th birthday, virender sehwag wishes sachinon twitter, virender sehwag birthday wish for sachin, indian express, indian express news, sachin trending The former cricketer posted a picture of himself with a sleeping Sachin to post a hilarious birthday tweet to him. (Source: Virender Sehwag/Twitter)

As #HappyBirthdaySachin continues to be one of the top trends on social media today, it is Virender Sehwag’s wish to Sachin Tendulkar that is leaving everyone in either splits or teary-eyed on Twitter. As the Master Blaster turns 44 on April 24, Sehwag, who is known for coming up with funny and quirky birthday wishes, did not disappoint his fans and possibly not even his ‘god ji’ this time either.

The former Indian cricketer posted a picture of himself sitting next to a sleeping Tendulkar during one of their flights, we don’t know when, and tweeted: “A rare occasion when one could have committed a crime,God ji sleeping.To a man who could stop time in India, #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt”. The post – as is usually the case with Sehwag’s wishes – has left a lot of people laughing and even getting emotional on Twitter.

This is Sehwag’s birthday tweet for Tendulkar.

And sample some of the reactions here:

Possibly taking a stroke out of Sehwag’s playbook, even Virender Sehwag parody accounts have taken to wishing the Master Blaster on the micro-blogging site, and make very valid demands of the United Nations and UNESCO. One such account proposed that April 24 be declared as World Cricket Day, and let’s just say that we’re not complaining.

Have a quirkier birthday wish for Tendulkar? Let us know in the comments section below.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 11:56 am
