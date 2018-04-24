Mumbai Police smashes a SIX with a masterstroke tweet on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday

Follow Us:
From driverless cars to smart speakers, ieDecode demystifies new technology
Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: As the legend turns 45 today, Mumbai Police tweeted out a message to greet the God of Indian cricket and also included a brilliant message on road safety.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: April 24, 2018 6:55:16 pm
Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar birthday, Sachin Tendulkar birthday Mumbai Police, Mumbai Police wishing sachin birthday, Mumbai Police wishing sachin birthday helmet, mumbai police helmet, indian express, indian express trending news Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Mumbai Police greets Master Blaster on his special day and included a brilliant message on road safety. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)
Sachin Tendulkar – known the god of Indian cricket – is celebrating his 45th birthday today (April 24). Fans and friends all across the world have wished the master blaster on his special day. So how could the Mumbai Police social media team miss the opportunity to wish one of the greatest batsmen of all time? Early today, Mumbai Police tweeted out greetings on Tendulkar’s birthday, and unsurprisingly, it was smartly blended with a message on road safety, one that even the ace cricketer has spoken about on various occasions. “The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps?”, Mumbai Police tweeted.

The tweet also had a collage image of Sachin Tendulkar, wherein he is seen either wearing or holding his helmet. On the pictures, Mumbai Police wrote, “Being worn by the God of Cricket since 1989.” Mumbai Police’s tweet was a masterstroke and was appreciated by Twitterati. “Hello Mumbai Police your social media team deserves a Padma Bhushan for such classic messages for the public interest”, said one.

A great way to highlight a social cause. Isn’t it?

