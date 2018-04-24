Mumbai Police smashes a SIX with a masterstroke tweet on Sachin Tendulkar’s birthday

Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Mumbai Police greets Master Blaster on his special day and included a brilliant message on road safety. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter) Happy birthday, Sachin Tendulkar: Mumbai Police greets Master Blaster on his special day and included a brilliant message on road safety. (Source: Mumbai Police/Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar – known the god of Indian cricket – is celebrating his 45th birthday today (April 24). Fans and friends all across the world have wished the master blaster on his special day. So how could the Mumbai Police social media team miss the opportunity to wish one of the greatest batsmen of all time? Early today, Mumbai Police tweeted out greetings on Tendulkar’s birthday, and unsurprisingly, it was smartly blended with a message on road safety, one that even the ace cricketer has spoken about on various occasions. “The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps?”, Mumbai Police tweeted.

The Little Master set great records wearing a helmet! How about simply following his footsteps? #HappyBirthdaySachin @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/16pGCXLOeY — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 24, 2018

The tweet also had a collage image of Sachin Tendulkar, wherein he is seen either wearing or holding his helmet. On the pictures, Mumbai Police wrote, “Being worn by the God of Cricket since 1989.” Mumbai Police’s tweet was a masterstroke and was appreciated by Twitterati. “Hello Mumbai Police your social media team deserves a Padma Bhushan for such classic messages for the public interest”, said one.

Hope we all follow his footsteps.. anyway today he’s having 45th BIRTHDAY we all wish him for good health….live long 👷✌🍰🎂 — tariquepParvez (@TariqueVm) April 24, 2018

.@MumbaiPolice is awesome giving msg in creative way :) #HappyBirthdaySachin #HBDSachin thanks for wish — Sneha (@Shinde25sneha) April 24, 2018

For sure @MumbaiPolice can’t recall @sachin_rt ‘s videos of net practice without helmet @sachin_rt is not only an inspiration for dedication, hard work and passion, but great guide for apt use of tools being it arm gaurd or helmet Happy Birthday @sachin_rt#HappyBirthdaySachin — Vinit Rankhambe (@VinitRankhambe) April 24, 2018

Incredible ! Incredible ! — मीनू दत्ता …..🦉 (@Dattaminu) April 24, 2018

Well Played… — Varadraj (@varadadya) April 24, 2018

Nice way to use idol… for positive action. Definitely will see slow but positive response. — Rajendr L Pawar (@RajendraPawa) April 24, 2018

Hello Mumbai Police your social media team deserve a Padma Bhushan for such classic messages for public interest @PMOIndia — Sandip (@ItsSengupta) April 24, 2018

Happy birthday @sachin_rt 💐 you’re the pride of not only Maharashtra but entire India ! Truly a legend ! — Rakhi Dhavale (@RakhiDhavale) April 24, 2018

A great way to highlight a social cause. Isn’t it?

