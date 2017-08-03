‘Eid Ka Chand’: Sachin Tendulkar attends Rajya Sabha and Twitterati have a field day

“Eid ka chand”! (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter) “Eid ka chand”! (Source: Sagarcasm/Twitter)

Yes, it happened. Sachin Tendulkar, the god of Indian cricket, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, attended a session in the Parliament on August 3. Reportedly, it was only recently that Naresh Agarwal, a Samajwadi Party MP, questioned the absence of Rajya Sabha members. While Tendulkar attended the proceedings, people on the Internet decided to go to town, joking about his abysmal attendance record as an MP. Boxer Mary Kom was also present in the House, but no prizes for guessing, the legendary cricketer was at the receiving end of all the jokes on Twitter.

While many took jibes on his frenzied promotions of his biopic which was recently released, others nicknamed him the obvious — ‘Eid Ka Chand’. And many related his track record of attending Rajya Sabha sessions to their attendance in college. “In 2017, India achieved 2 things for which it was waiting for many years —Implementing GST & this sight,” wrote one Twitter user, sharing a photo of Tendulkar in attendance. Needless to say, it was a laugh riot on the micro-blogging site.

Check out some of the reactions his turn up at the House resulted in on Twitter.

People go to places where you don’t expect them to go. pic.twitter.com/PuH6ctM9Co — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

*Rajyasabha* Sachin- I want to speak Speaker- Bolo Sachin- My movie will be available on Amazon Prime from next week Speaker – ???? — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

In 2017, India achieved 2 things for which it was waiting for many years : Implementing GST & this sight : pic.twitter.com/QEdh6O6H1J — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 3, 2017

(Rajyasabha) Sachin- mujhe kuch bolna hai Speaker- apne film ke promotion ke alawa kuch bhi bol sakte ho Sachin- pic.twitter.com/EX0OnJUeEv — BAD BOY (@dwivedi_ji12) August 3, 2017

My attendance in college is same as Sachin’s in RajyaSabha.#SachiBaatYeHai — ?Bleed Blue? (@vatsalpokar) August 3, 2017

On a serious note, while questioning the absence of celebrity Rajya Sabha members from the House, Agarwal also suggested they be disqualified from their memebership. “Sachin Tendulkar and Rekha should resign if they are not interested in Parliament,” Agarwal had said.

