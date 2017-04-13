Sachin: A Billion Dreams trailer stumps Tendulkar’s fans on Twitter

Twitter users went crazy and were totally smitten by the trailer! (Source: YouTube) Twitter users went crazy and were totally smitten by the trailer! (Source: YouTube)

From a wild child to a virtuous hero, Sachin Tendulkar has come a long way, and his journey sketches the tale of how he became “the one man who united his country”. Stringing the story together in his biopic documentary, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is all set to hit the theatres.

The trailer was unveiled today, and with the master blaster’s humble voice in the background, it gives goosebumps and touches the chords of many hearts. We can say so, because just as the 2.14-minute trailer released on the Internet, Twitter users went crazy and were totally smitten by it. What’s intriguing is that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called as Captain Cool, was also seen in the trailer!

The shots on the field and billions chanting ‘Sachin…Sachin!’ seem to have left everyone gasping for more. The trailer promises to shed light on his personal life and it has spiraled up the curiosity of his fans and followers. From calling him the God of cricket to raving about Dhoni’s presence and posting witty one-liners about the legend, Twitterati couldn’t stop gushing after watching the trailer. Read some of the best tweets here.

What will be Common in Sachin’s, Dhoni’s and Azhar’s Biopic ? Sachin Tendulkar will be in all of them !! #KKRvKXIP #SachinABillionDreams — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) April 13, 2017

Then: You can find a GOD in a temple near you.

Now: You can find a GOD in a theatre near you. #KKRvKXIP #SachinABillionDreams — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) April 13, 2017

Unlike Dhoni Sachin is playing himself in his movie because no human or technology can create another Sachin #KKRvKXIP #SachinABillionDreams — Virender Sehwag (@VirenderSehweg) April 13, 2017

*Dinner date*

She: Sachin is good but I like Virat. Me: *to waiter*

Please bring separate bills.#SachinABillionDreams — Saqib Sherwani (@SaqibSherwani7) April 13, 2017

For Vinod Kambli fans: there is a scene of him in interval. #SachinABillionDreams — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 13, 2017

Sachin ne apni movie ki shooting poori curly. #SachinABillionDreams — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) April 13, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams

Sachin telling “Mere liye Cricket khelna mandir jaane jaisa hai”

People: usse apna hi ghar samjho #god — anirudha (@ani_1310) April 13, 2017

That moment when you rewind the trailer a million times just to watch a Legend speaking about other Legend!! #MSD ..!#SachinABillionDreams — Levis Dozwert P (@LevisDozwert) April 13, 2017

I wonder if Sachin’s mother ever had to say roti nahi kayenge tho khelne nahi dunga!!

Did she @sachin_rt #SachinABillionDreams #Sachin — Nirmal Raj (@pulpendicular) April 13, 2017

Sohaib Akhtar and Shane Warne are most worried as Sachin is again going to Haunt them #SachinABillionDreams — Lasun United® (@taurusanil) April 13, 2017

Irrespective Of Actors

Technicians

Cast

Crew

Story We Are Waiting For One Man @sachin_rt 💓 #Trailer 👶 Emotions 😍😘💌#SachinABillionDreams — Ganesh Tarakian™ (@NTRfanTillDeath) April 13, 2017

Ok. Tears rolling down my eyes. This man, that straight drive, the chant.. Goosebumps. @sachin_rt 🙏🏽#SachinABillionDreams — Jay R Desai #BJP (@jaydesai2651989) April 13, 2017

Fun Fact: #SachinABillionDreams is not a sports bio-pic. It’s a religious film. — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) April 13, 2017

Watch the trailer here.

Didn’t it stump you?

