Latest News

Sachin: A Billion Dreams trailer stumps Tendulkar’s fans on Twitter

From calling him the God of cricket to raving about Dhoni's presence and posting witty one-liners about the legend, Twitterati couldn't stop gushing after watching the trailer.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: April 13, 2017 10:02 pm
Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer, sachin biopic, sachin tendulkar, Sachin Tendulkar documentary, Sachin tendulkar trending, sachin tendulkar twitter, sachin tendulkar twitter reactions, sachin tendulkar twitter fans, sachin tendulkar trailer twitter reactions, sachin tendulkar trailer, sachin tendulkar biopic, Sachin A Billion Dreams trailer, sachin tendulkar biopic trailer, Sachin A Billion Dreams biopic, sachin tendulkar film, sachin tendulkar film trailer, sachin tendulkar news, sachin tendulkar cricket, sachin tendulkar actor, bollywood news, entertainment updates, indian express, indian express news, indian express entertainment Twitter users went crazy and were totally smitten by the trailer! (Source: YouTube)

From a wild child to a virtuous hero, Sachin Tendulkar has come a long way, and his journey sketches the tale of how he became “the one man who united his country”. Stringing the story together in his biopic documentary, “Sachin: A Billion Dreams” is all set to hit the theatres.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar makes singing debut with Sonu Nigam; Twitterati dance to ‘Cricket wali beat’

The trailer was unveiled today, and with the master blaster’s humble voice in the background, it gives goosebumps and touches the chords of many hearts. We can say so, because just as the 2.14-minute trailer released on the Internet, Twitter users went crazy and were totally smitten by it. What’s intriguing is that Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is lovingly called as Captain Cool, was also seen in the trailer!

The shots on the field and billions chanting ‘Sachin…Sachin!’ seem to have left everyone gasping for more. The trailer promises to shed light on his personal life and it has spiraled up the curiosity of his fans and followers. From calling him the God of cricket to raving about Dhoni’s presence and posting witty one-liners about the legend, Twitterati couldn’t stop gushing after watching the trailer. Read some of the best tweets here.

Watch the trailer here.

Didn’t it stump you?

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

Apr 13: Latest News