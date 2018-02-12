  • Associate Sponsor
Twitterati lambaste Sabyasachi as he shames women who don’t know how to drape a sari

Many women and men came forward to slam fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee after he said that Indian women who do not know how to wear a sari should be ashamed. Although many said they know how to wear a sari, but slamming those who don't was unacceptable.

Written by Shreya Das | Published: February 12, 2018 10:38 pm
sabyasachi, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, sabyasachi saree remark, sabyasachi sari comment, sabyasachi shame women, sabyasachi shame women not wearing sari, sabyasachi harvard sari comment, harvard india conference, indian express, fashion news, viral news Addressing the Indian students at the Harvard India Conference, designer Sabyasachi said, “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you.” (Source: Sabyasachi Mukherjee/ Facebook)
Renowned fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee may be a household name when it comes to Indian traditional bridal wear, but his remark at a recent conference is drawing a lot of flak on the Internet, as well as offline. The ace designer, known for his beautiful saris, said that Indian women who cannot drape a sari should be ashamed. Mukherjee on Saturday criticised women, particularly of the younger generation, for not wearing a sari and giving preference to Western outfits and as his comment spread it lead to a huge outcry on social media platforms.

Addressing Indian students at a Harvard India Conference, the designer said, “I think, if you tell me that you do not know how to wear a sari, I would say shame on you. It’s a part of your culture, (you) need (to) stand up for it.”

“Women and men are trying very hard to be something that they are not. Your clothing should be a part of who you are and connect you to your roots,” said the designer. “It’s a relationship of misunderstanding. It’s easy to wear a sari. Wars have been fought in sari. Grandmothers have slept in sari and have woken up without any folds to it,” he added.

Watch his full speech here:

Although he highlighted that Indian men too don’t wear dhoti any longer but never shamed them for it. “Indian women have kept alive the sari, but the dhoti is dead,” the designer laughingly said. But many called his opinion biased, and called him out for unfairly burdening women with the responsibility of upholding Indian traditions. Many slammed the designer for being sexist and a misogynist, argueing that this is how patriarchy thrives. His remark has created a huge debate online especially after Manohar Parrikar recently said he was scared as girls have begun drinking beer.

On Twitter, many women came forward to lambaste the designer and others who think it’s acceptable to tell women what to do and what not. Sample these:

What’s your take on Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s sari comment? Tell us in comments below.

