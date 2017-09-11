Ryan International School murder: Prasoon Joshi pens heart-wrenching poem on child abuse

Prasoon Joshi ends his poem by saying “Rampant cases of Child abuse have shaken the soul. We cannot let this happen anymore.” (Source: File Photo) Prasoon Joshi ends his poem by saying “Rampant cases of Child abuse have shaken the soul. We cannot let this happen anymore.” (Source: File Photo)

In the aftermath of the brutal murder of a seven-year-old boy by a bus conductor in Ryan International School that took place on September 8, many people continue to express their shock and disbelief through protests. Others have taken to social media to share their grief and rage over the school’s protocol on the security and safety of the students.

Renuka Shahane, Bollywood actor and social media personality, was one of the worried parents who expressed their concern over entrusting little kids’ safety on the schools they attend. Now, CBFC chief and lyricist Prasoon Joshi has taken to Facebook to pen a heart-wrenching poem about the tragedy of lost childhood, while condemning child sexual abuse — and it has gone viral.

Written in Hindi, the poem encapsulates the horror that a child goes through after sexual abuse. “When childhood hesitates before it comes into your lap, when the life peeking from the womb of its mother is frightened to step out, then it means something is wrong,” begins the poem.

Joshi compares the travails that the little child goes through to a sharpened sword falling on delicate flowers and to passing through burning furnaces. He emphasises on the gravity of the wrong by saying that the repercussions of inflicting such pain upon a child should have resulted in thunderous rains and incessant rainfall, which are the painful teardrops of “Uparwala”, God.

He ends his poem by saying “Rampant cases of Child abuse have shaken the soul. We cannot let this happen anymore.”

‘Jub bachpan tumhari goud mein aaney se katrane lage

Jub maa ki kokh se jhankti zindagi bahar aaney se ghabrane lage

Samjho kuch ghalat hai

Jub talwarein phoolon par zor aazmane lagein

Jub masoom ankhon mein khauf nazar aane lage

Samjho kuch ghalat hai

Jub oos ki boondon ko hatheliyon pe nahin hathiyaron ki nok par theherna ho

Jub nanhe nanhe talwon ko aag se guzarna ho

Samjho kuch ghalat hai

Jub kilkariyan sahem jayein

Jub totli boliyan khamosh ho jayein

Samjho kuch ghalat hai

Khuch nahin bahut kuch ghalat hai

Kyonki zor se barish honi chahiye thi

Poori duniya mein

Har jagah tapakne chahiye the aansoo

Rona chaiye tha upar wale ko

Aasman se

Phoot phoot kar

Sharm se jhukni chaiye thein insaani sabhyata ki gardanein

Shok nahin soch ka waqt hai

Matam nahin sawalon ka waqt hai

Agar iske baad bhi sar utha kar khada ho sakta hai insaan

Toh samjho kuch ghalat hai.

Rampant cases of Child abuse have shaken the soul.

We cannot let this happen anymore. – #PrasoonJoshi’

