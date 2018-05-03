‘India still drinks tea that way’: Rujuta Diwekar trolled for calling ‘chai’ with milk and sugar ‘rare’

Rujuta Diwekar’s tweet to express her surprise on “tea with milk and sugar” has clearly miffed a lot of people on social media. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook) Rujuta Diwekar’s tweet to express her surprise on “tea with milk and sugar” has clearly miffed a lot of people on social media. (Source: Rujuta Diwekar/Facebook)

Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar has often spoken up about healthy and balanced diets everyone should include in their fitness regime. Popularly known as Kareena Kapoor Khan’s dietician, she has even busted diet myths about weight loss after pregnancy. And while she does have a lot of people looking up to her and following the tips enlisted by her, recently one of her tweets did not go down too well with people on social media.

Calling tea with milk and sugar “rare”, Diwekar tweeted, “The gentleman next to me on the flight ordered for chai with milk and sugar, such a rare thing these days. Had a tough time holding back my tears.” While Diwekar was perhaps commenting on the strange and bizarre abstinence observed by some people to lose weight, her words clearly irked many on social media.

The gentleman next to me on the flight ordered for chai with milk and sugar, such a rare thing these days. Had a tough time holding back my tears. — Rujuta Diwekar (@RujutaDiwekar) May 2, 2018

While one wrote, “Trust me its not rare, its ur mentality that is compelling u to think in that way :) there are many people who order it, its delicious, healthy and scrumptious,” another wrote, “Now I can’t hold back my tears… that is what we drink everyday morning in our middle class households in South India..so pity poor of us.”

Some also read the comment as a direct manifestion of her priviledge, and did not mince words to call her out. While one wrote, “U live in a different world. India still drinks tea that way,” another tweeted, “Trust me. Not that rare here in smaller towns. We enjoy our cup of tea.”

There are lots of us who are still normal😀 — Mini Ribeiro (@MiniRib) May 2, 2018

Trust me its not rare, its ur mentality that is compelling u to think in that way :) there are many people who order it, its delicious, healthy and scrumptious :) — Abhinav Babar (@abhinavbabar27) May 2, 2018

Still it is a weird statement! Why assume we don’t. Most of us commoners drink tea this way. We don’t follow fancy diet gurus! — Shivani Mohan (@Chevane) May 2, 2018

U live in a different world. India still drinks tea that way. — Mangesh (@Vengsarcasm) May 2, 2018

Trust me. Not that rare here in smaller towns. We enjoy our cup of tea pic.twitter.com/T2ywN0aNDK — Sunil Gaikwad (@sunilgaikwad76) May 2, 2018

Tea with Sugar & Milk is rare where? Here in India? Or in Mayfair, London? — Ecoman (@EcoManOne) May 2, 2018

Now I can’t hold back my tears… that is what we drink everyday morning in our middle class households in South India..so pity poor of us. — kankanala ravi kumar (@ravicnt) May 2, 2018

What did you think of Rujuta Diwekar’s take on tea? Tell us in the comments below.

