Rohit Sharma’s ‘epic run out’ in Ind vs Sri Lanka match becomes a hilarious meme on Twitter

The Internet noticed Rohit Sharma’s bizarre run out and the result was truckloads of funny jibes and memes on ‘Sharma ji ka beta’.(Source: CA Dhanesh/Twitter) The Internet noticed Rohit Sharma’s bizarre run out and the result was truckloads of funny jibes and memes on ‘Sharma ji ka beta’.(Source: CA Dhanesh/Twitter)

The Indian cricket won the first ODI match against Sri Lanka comprehensively, but Rohit Sharma became the talking point on Twitter. In his first competitive match against Sri Lanka ever since the Champions Trophy 2017 final, Sharma was run-out by Chamara Kapugedara. Yes, it is not the first time that a cricketer goes back from the field after getting run-out, agreed, but the rather bizarre way Sharma got dismissed clearly got people talking. While he tried to complete his run, his bat got stuck to the ground and even though he crossed the batting crease, it did not make a difference. The Internet noticed this, obviously, and the result was truckloads of funny jibes and memes on ‘Sharma ji ka beta’.

Check out some of them here.

Me trying to make my ends meet during month end… pic.twitter.com/eFnElNrNGJ — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) August 20, 2017

Floor is performing against strong teams #INDvSL

Rohit Sharma: pic.twitter.com/yyXGfrDeta — Drunk BATMAN (@Caped_Humor) August 20, 2017

When you have reached the office, But forgot to swipe in attendance. ???? pic.twitter.com/JgdAyqod0t — oPUNner ???? (@CA_Dhanesh) August 20, 2017

#INDvSL

When you are playing cricket & suddenly your dad shouts out at you?? pic.twitter.com/wUSlchQOtT — Sagnik Misra (@Sangy_Sagnik) August 20, 2017

When you send the email ASAP but forget to add the attachment. #SLvIND pic.twitter.com/F0OFlnLrZC — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) August 20, 2017

Sharma ji ka beta kisi se piche nahi rehta, apne bat se bhi nahi. pic.twitter.com/9YMEZq7WmN — Ashutosh Jain (@ashutoshjain25) August 20, 2017

#GameOfThrones Team; when they think they’ll successfully release latest episode but it gets leak. ?? pic.twitter.com/DQXgBX5kdO — Money? (@iManishWaghela) August 20, 2017

“Me trying to make my ends meet during month end…,” “When you have reached the office, But forgot to swipe in attendance,” “When you send the email ASAP but forget to add the attachment,” “Sharma ji ka beta kisi se piche nahi rehta, apne bat se bhi nahi,” are some of the hilarious reactions Sharma’s run out resulted in on the micro-blogging site.

The right-handed batsman scored an abysmal four runs before getting run out at Dambulla in Sri Lanka. Sharma’s last game for India was in the Champions Trophy tournament and did not play against Sri Lanka during the Test series. He seems to be having a pretty long dry spell now with his highest score from his tally from the previous ten innings being 11.

India, however, went on to win the match.

