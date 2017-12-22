Twitterati cheer Rohit Sharma’s fastest T20I century with puntastic bouncers

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their second T20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Indore, India. (AP) India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their second T20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Indore, India. (AP)

Rohit Sharma created history (again) today (December 22) becoming the first Indian to score two tons in T20 Internationals. As Sharma equalled South African David Miller’s record of fastest century in T20Is, smashing a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore, fans went berserk. His magnificent feat stunned not only cricket stalwarts, as Indore witnessed an off-season winter shower – of fours and sixes. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together forged the highest opening partnership for India eclipsing the previous best of 163 by Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. This also set a record for India as its highest score of 260 in T20I.

With Rohit Sharma dominating Twitter trends in India apart from congratulatory messages, the micro-blogging site was flooded with jokes and memes.

From taking a jibe at the rival team to puntastically saluting Sharma, these reactions are as entertaining as Sharma’s knock. Many also gave credit to his wife Ritika Sajdeh for his achievement.

This is what rohit sharma did to srilanka players 😂#INDvSL pic.twitter.com/z7se6UhGUz — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma’s batting looked like violation of bowlers’ human rights. What an innings!! — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) December 22, 2017

I think Rohit Sharma and his fans will be disappointed he doesn’t convert this hundred into a double. Chalo bhai @ImRo45 😜Get down to business now.. #IndvSL #TigerZindaHai — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) December 22, 2017

Things that go from 0-100 in no time. #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/9hIUr1FSOH — The Viral Fever (@TheViralFever) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma converts 50 to 100 and 100 to 200 faster than your Crush replies xD#INDvsSL — Kunal 🤙 (@kunalstark1) December 22, 2017

Ma’am @SushmaSwaraj , please save the Sri Lankan Cricket team and send them home safely :(#IndvSL — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) December 22, 2017

Just imagine you are playing for Mumbai Indians #IndvSL pic.twitter.com/6DvWEtNPS0 — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) December 22, 2017

Rohit Sharma scored 200+ on wedding anniversary, and now a 100+ on his wife’s birthday. Husband goals 💯✔#IndvSL #INDvsSL — Jayaram Ramnarayanan (@storiesofjerry) December 22, 2017

Ritika Sajdeh = Century for Rohit Sharma it seems! #INDvSL — Priyanka RP (@ThePriR) December 22, 2017

During the match, Rahul was hitting the ball all around the park at that point of the match while Sharma’s onslaught started in the sixth over of the innings when he slammed 15 runs off Akila Dananjaya. And as the visiting team were seen struggling, fans couldn’t stop cheering.

