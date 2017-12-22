Top News

Twitterati cheer Rohit Sharma’s fastest T20I century with puntastic bouncers

With this feat, Rohit Sharma has the distinction of scoring not only the highest ODI score (264) but also highest T20I score for India. And fans couldn't be happier.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 22, 2017 11:45 pm
rohit sharma, ind vs sl, ind v sl rohit sharma, rohit sharma 118, rohit sharma t20 record, rohit sharma indore record, rohit sharma jokes, rohit sharma memes, cricket news, sports news, indian express India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during their second T20 international cricket match against Sri Lanka in Indore, India. (AP)
Rohit Sharma created history (again) today (December 22) becoming the first Indian to score two tons in T20 Internationals. As Sharma equalled South African David Miller’s record of fastest century in T20Is, smashing a 35-ball ton against Sri Lanka in the second T20I in Indore, fans went berserk. His magnificent feat stunned not only cricket stalwarts, as Indore witnessed an off-season winter shower – of fours and sixes. KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma together forged the highest opening partnership for India eclipsing the previous best of 163 by Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul. This also set a record for India as its highest score of 260 in T20I.

With Rohit Sharma dominating Twitter trends in India apart from congratulatory messages, the micro-blogging site was flooded with jokes and memes.

From taking a jibe at the rival team to puntastically saluting Sharma, these reactions are as entertaining as Sharma’s knock. Many also gave credit to his wife Ritika Sajdeh for his achievement.

Sample these:

During the match, Rahul was hitting the ball all around the park at that point of the match while Sharma’s onslaught started in the sixth over of the innings when he slammed 15 runs off Akila Dananjaya. And as the visiting team were seen struggling, fans couldn’t stop cheering.

