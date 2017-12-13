Devalued Degree

Rohit Sharma’s ‘ultra legendary’ third double-century shuts trolls and gets Twitterati screaming with joy

Rohit Sharma has become the first player to score three double centuries in ODIs. The cricketer hit his third double hundred in a sensational fashion against Sri Lanka during the second One-Day International in Mohali.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 13, 2017 4:20 pm
Rohit Sharma created history by being the first to score three double centuries in ODIs. As soon as he scored the last run, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman – some even getting a bit cheeky in their tweets.
Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to score three double centuries in One Day International, and that too in style at the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Indian captain, who was massively trolled for his and the team’s abysmal performance in the first ODI, played a nail-biting knock, hitting 13 fours and 12 sixes. The team set a target of a whopping 393 runs for the Sri Lankans. (Also read: Rohit Sharma creates history, hammers third ODI double hundred)

As soon as Sharma ran across the pitch at 199 to get the final run, not only did fans at the stadium stand up and cheer in excitement, but those watching the match on various PDAs took to Twitter and other social media platforms to congratulate the cricketer, after all, he’s the only person on the planet to achieve such a feat. Incidentally, two of Sharma’s three double tons have been against Sri Lanka – 209 against Australia in 2013 and 264 against SL in 2014. (Follow live coverage of the match here)

Cheers came from cricket lovers and fans alike, with some cheeky digs at newlywed Virat Kohli for being away, while others thought his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s expressions during the last moments of his creating this record – after all, it’s their wedding anniversary as well. Of course, this is not to take away from the fact that teammate Nuwan Pradeep scored a century alongside as well.

