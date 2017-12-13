Rohit Sharma’s ‘ultra legendary’ third double-century shuts trolls and gets Twitterati screaming with joy

Rohit Sharma created history by being the first to score three double centuries in ODIs. As soon as he scored the last run, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman – some even getting a bit cheeky in their tweets. (Source: BCCI/Twitter) Rohit Sharma created history by being the first to score three double centuries in ODIs. As soon as he scored the last run, fans took to Twitter to congratulate the batsman – some even getting a bit cheeky in their tweets. (Source: BCCI/Twitter)

Rohit Sharma became the first cricketer to score three double centuries in One Day International, and that too in style at the second ODI against Sri Lanka in Mohali. The Indian captain, who was massively trolled for his and the team’s abysmal performance in the first ODI, played a nail-biting knock, hitting 13 fours and 12 sixes. The team set a target of a whopping 393 runs for the Sri Lankans. (Also read: Rohit Sharma creates history, hammers third ODI double hundred)

As soon as Sharma ran across the pitch at 199 to get the final run, not only did fans at the stadium stand up and cheer in excitement, but those watching the match on various PDAs took to Twitter and other social media platforms to congratulate the cricketer, after all, he’s the only person on the planet to achieve such a feat. Incidentally, two of Sharma’s three double tons have been against Sri Lanka – 209 against Australia in 2013 and 264 against SL in 2014. (Follow live coverage of the match here)

Cheers came from cricket lovers and fans alike, with some cheeky digs at newlywed Virat Kohli for being away, while others thought his wife Ritika Sajdeh’s expressions during the last moments of his creating this record – after all, it’s their wedding anniversary as well. Of course, this is not to take away from the fact that teammate Nuwan Pradeep scored a century alongside as well.

Check out some of the tweets here.

Take a bow Rohit. Third Double Century in ODIs — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) December 13, 2017

There are people who wants to score a double century in ODIs

And then

There’s Rohit Sharma! #INDvSL — Jessy Rajkumari (@RajkumariJessy) December 13, 2017

LIKE A BOSS! THIRD double century in ODIs. The first man to scale Mt.200 on three occasions in ODIs. Stand up and Salute @ImRo45 pic.twitter.com/0sDBElSTY1 — Shivanand Kumbhar (@shivanandakshay) December 13, 2017

Virat: Congrats bhai, badhiya khela

Rohit: Same to you bhai. — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) December 13, 2017

Those who trolled Rohit Sharma in the last match.. Now.. pic.twitter.com/wtCMxavd2K — Trollywood (@TrollywoodOffl) December 13, 2017

No. of double-centuries in ODIs: Rohit Sharma – 3 All other 2398 players combined – 4#IndvSL — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) December 13, 2017

Sunil Gavaskar: Convert 1s into 2s Rohit Sharma: Convert 100s into 200s — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 13, 2017

Flat pitches and Rohit Sharma – The never ending love story 😍🌹💓 #INDvSL — Rofl Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 13, 2017

Last 27 balls faced by Rohit Sharma: 94 runs scored. 6 6 6 6 0 6 6 1 6 1 1 1 4 4 6 1 1 4 1 1 6 1 6 2 2 6 1 Ridiculous batting. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 13, 2017

Kids Hit Half-century

Men Hit Century

Legends Hit Double Ton In Tests

Ultra Legends Hits Double Ton In ODIs 💪 Well Played #Hitman Rohit Sharma. Always Great To Watch You Play When You Get Going. 💃🙏🇮🇳#INDvSL #INDvsSL #RohitSharma — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017

Rohit Sharma Double Ton summary : First 100 Runs : 115 Balls

Next 100 Runs : 36 Balls Virat : shadi Ka gift mil gya Merko ! — on (@play_with_ind) December 13, 2017

Rohit Sharma Is 2nd Indian To Scare Sri Lankans To The Core. First Was Hanuman. 💪🙏🇮🇳#RohitSharma #INDvSL #INDvsSL — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) December 13, 2017

Emotional journey from 199 to 200!! Happy wedding anniversary #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/QlF7XYtuI5 — rajiv khandekar (@rajivkhandekar) December 13, 2017

