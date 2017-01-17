Trending News

LOL! When Twitterati confused AIB comedian Rohan Joshi with Bigg Boss contestant

Rohan Joshi is NOT in the BIgg Boss house. But Twitterati begs to differ.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:January 17, 2017 2:46 pm
bigg boss, rohan mehra, rohan joshi rohan mehra, rohan joshi aib, rohan joshi all india bakchod, rohan joshi rohan mehra, rohan in bigg boss, which rohan in bigg boss, rohan joshi or rohan mehra in bigg boss, indian express, indian express news, indian express trending, trending in india A Comedy of Errors: Rohan Joshi is having a tough time on Twitter explaining he is not in the Bigg Boss house. (Source: File Photo, Rohan Mehra/Facebook)

What happens when one Twitter user confuses well-known comedian Rohan Joshi with TV actor and Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra? A comedy of chaos! Yes, apparently a lot of people for some reason, think it’s Joshi who is in the BB house with other participants, and are tweeting him — from abuses to advice, to even offering relentless support.

The AIB comedian, meanwhile, is having a tough time explaining that it’s not him but Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra they mean to tag.

Or let’s say, Joshi probably was doing a great deal of explanation. Now, though, it seems he has given up. His exasperated tweets like “I AM NOT ON BIGG BOSS YAAR!” (yes, with the Caps Lock on) are proof. And seems like except for himself, there weren’t a lot of people keen on making the clarification. So the notifications that are meant to reach Mehra continues to pop up on Joshi’s Twitter. And AIB (All India Bakchod), the entertainment collective that Joshi works with, are doing the best they can — to perpetuate the misunderstanding further!

Our funny man here is, however, not the first to be confused with his namesake. Earlier, after Chris Martin’s Global Citizen Festival concert, a lot of Indians started following the wrong Chris Martin on Twitter, leading to him issuing a hilarious clarification.

ALSO READ | ‘Not in Coldplay’: Thousands of Indian Twitterati follow the wrong Chris Martin, and it’s hilarious!

According to a report by BuzzFeed, Joshi said the TV actor’s fans keep tagging him in their posts. “So randomly someone will tweet at me saying ‘Dekha! Gossip karoge logo ke baare mein toh yehi hoga’,” he said.

So, this is how life is for Joshi on Twitter since season 10 of Bigg Boss started.

Joshi’s initial reactions have ranged between helpless to bewildered.

And then, AIB and his colleagues like Tanmay Bhat decided to take charge of the situation.

 

After all that, it seems the comedian has given up and joined in.

VOTE FOR ME PEOPLE http://t.co/K8OgCblf8y

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 17: Latest News