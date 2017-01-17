LOL! When Twitterati confused AIB comedian Rohan Joshi with Bigg Boss contestant

A Comedy of Errors: Rohan Joshi is having a tough time on Twitter explaining he is not in the Bigg Boss house. (Source: File Photo, Rohan Mehra/Facebook) A Comedy of Errors: Rohan Joshi is having a tough time on Twitter explaining he is not in the Bigg Boss house. (Source: File Photo, Rohan Mehra/Facebook)

What happens when one Twitter user confuses well-known comedian Rohan Joshi with TV actor and Bigg Boss Season 10 contestant Rohan Mehra? A comedy of chaos! Yes, apparently a lot of people for some reason, think it’s Joshi who is in the BB house with other participants, and are tweeting him — from abuses to advice, to even offering relentless support.

The AIB comedian, meanwhile, is having a tough time explaining that it’s not him but Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Rohan Mehra they mean to tag.

Or let’s say, Joshi probably was doing a great deal of explanation. Now, though, it seems he has given up. His exasperated tweets like “I AM NOT ON BIGG BOSS YAAR!” (yes, with the Caps Lock on) are proof. And seems like except for himself, there weren’t a lot of people keen on making the clarification. So the notifications that are meant to reach Mehra continues to pop up on Joshi’s Twitter. And AIB (All India Bakchod), the entertainment collective that Joshi works with, are doing the best they can — to perpetuate the misunderstanding further!

Our funny man here is, however, not the first to be confused with his namesake. Earlier, after Chris Martin’s Global Citizen Festival concert, a lot of Indians started following the wrong Chris Martin on Twitter, leading to him issuing a hilarious clarification.

ALSO READ | ‘Not in Coldplay’: Thousands of Indian Twitterati follow the wrong Chris Martin, and it’s hilarious!

According to a report by BuzzFeed, Joshi said the TV actor’s fans keep tagging him in their posts. “So randomly someone will tweet at me saying ‘Dekha! Gossip karoge logo ke baare mein toh yehi hoga’,” he said.

So, this is how life is for Joshi on Twitter since season 10 of Bigg Boss started.

Don’t worry @mojorojo you were a great captain in Bigg Boss — Shivika ?? (@karanViews) November 30, 2016

Joshi’s initial reactions have ranged between helpless to bewildered.

I AM NOT ON BIGG BOSS YAAR http://t.co/7kjiRHeKHt — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 5, 2017

AGAIN WITH THE APOLOGY ALWAYS WITH THE APOLOGY http://t.co/xlje4GwO8u — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 12, 2017

And then, AIB and his colleagues like Tanmay Bhat decided to take charge of the situation.

KYA ROHAN ISS KARNAME KE WAJAH SE HAAR JAYEGA?! YA BIG BOSS USSE MAAF KAR DENGE! RT TO KICK @mojorojo OUT OF BIG BOSS http://t.co/uA7UCjSjye — Aashish Mehrotra (@AgniBankai) January 12, 2017

We regretfully would like to inform all our fans that yes, that Rohan on bigg boss is our beloved @mojorojo – who is no longer in AIB. — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

Some of you are asking if @mojorojo is in Bigg Boss. Here’s proof. pic.twitter.com/0gkGGTvPu9 — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

Luv u all d best pic.twitter.com/GWIQvghufn — All India Bakchod (@AllIndiaBakchod) January 16, 2017

After all that, it seems the comedian has given up and joined in.

VOTE FOR ME PEOPLE http://t.co/K8OgCblf8y

Anyway, what do I know. I’m still in the Bigg Boss house. — Rohan (@mojorojo) January 17, 2017

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd