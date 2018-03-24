Rohan Bopanna finds out the SECRET to Roger Federer’s ‘long and successful career’

Does Tennis star Roger Federer endorse Indian food? (Source: rohanbopanna0403/Instagram) Does Tennis star Roger Federer endorse Indian food? (Source: rohanbopanna0403/Instagram)

They say, age is just a number and no one proves this better than ace tennis player Roger Federer. The Swiss professional who is 36-years-old is currently the number one player in the world ranking. But have you ever wondered what keeps him going considering the game requires a lot of stamina, in other words, be in peak physical health. Looks like, we finally have an answer to all your questions or rather Rohan Bopanna does. The Indian tennis player recently posted a picture on his official Instagram account with a caption, “The secret food for a long successful career #rogerfederer #truefan #agenobar”.

Check out the picture here.

Like most Indian street food stalls, this one too had a celebrity picture doing the promotions of Chhole Bhatura and Kachaudi and it was none other than Federer adding the celeb quotient. As soon as the picture surfaced online, fans started voicing their disbelief – some comments were really hilarious. Check them out here.

Something similar happened back in 2017, when unlimited Jio plans were launched there was a pani puri vendor in Gujarat who took inspiration and decided to give his customers countless servings. According to a news report, Ravi Jagdamba a pani puri seller from Porbandar came up with unlimited pani puri plan for just Rs 100. Considering the kind of obsession and love we have for street food, his idea became a hit.

