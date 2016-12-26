Kolkata RJ Mir’s reply after being criticised for celebrating Christmas, is a reminder why festivals are for togetherness

TheRJ is a famous Bengali TV personality who is married to a Hindu lady, and the duo have a daughter together. (Source: Mir Afsar Ali/ Facebook) TheRJ is a famous Bengali TV personality who is married to a Hindu lady, and the duo have a daughter together. (Source: Mir Afsar Ali/ Facebook)

Sure one of the things we’ve always learnt in school is that India’s biggest asset is ‘unity in diversity’, but going by the rising number of incidents that showcase more and more intolerance, it’s not unnatural to start questioning the veracity of that adage. Be it the ridiculous outrage over the name of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s newborn Taimur, or the lashing from Muslim purists that Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami had to face because he posted a harmless and rather pretty picture of himself and his wife, who was… well, not wearing a hijab!

As if that wasn’t enough, popular stand-up comedian and Kolkata RJ Mir Afsar Ali recently posted a picture of his family celebrating Christmas. Through the post, he wished everyone a Merry Christmas as well. And amid the plethora of pleasant messages from fans and followers wishing him the same, it irked a few users how a Muslim could celebrate a Christian festival.

While most celebrities would ignore such comments lost in the pool of over 500 comments, he did not. Instead, he gave a befitting reply as he decided to fight the “worrying trend”. Making it clear it is not in retaliation, the RJ wrote, “Believe me.. there are truly no boundaries/borders for religious fanatics… this is a worrying trend all over the world..”

The popular TV presenter and comedian yet again showed his witty side and ended his honest post by saying,”Yeh Christmas jitni ‘Merry’ hai, utni hi hai ‘Teri’.. Par Afsos, tu samjhegaa nahin..”

The RJ posted screenshots of some of the belittling remarks along with his message and the post has gone viral. The photos of comments shared by him are written in Bengali and criticises him for celebrating Christmas and reminds him that he is a Muslim. In less than 24 hours, his post has been shared over 700 times and many people have been lauding their favourite star.

Read the full post here

Isn’t the main reason why festivals are celebrated so that it spread happiness and joy among people and not promulgate hate? Then why don’t we just keep the happiness of festivities closer to our hearts and move aside the dividing line called religion, if not rise above?

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd