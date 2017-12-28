Sonia Gandhi vacationing in Goa; Riteish Deshmukh shares ‘happy’ picture of her riding a cycle

After 19 years of serving the office, Sonia Gandhi enjoys her retirement in Goa. (Source: Riteishd/Twitter) After 19 years of serving the office, Sonia Gandhi enjoys her retirement in Goa. (Source: Riteishd/Twitter)

Now that Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the president of the Indian National Congress (INC) party, mother Sonia Gandhi, who recently retired as the party president, chose to enjoy her new found time in Goa. The vacation photographs of Sonia Gandhi surfaced on social media, where she is seen enjoying a bicycle ride and posing. Gandhi is believed to have flown to Goa on December 26 and is expected to be back in New Delhi in the first week of January. Taking to social media, the picture of the former party president was shared by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who in his post wrote, “Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health.”

Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them.

Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health. pic.twitter.com/SSITMjOnCD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 28, 2017

Gandhi took over the INC as party leader in 1998, seven years after the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and remained in office for a period of 19 years. The picture shared by Deshmukh has brought in a wave of reactions from people on social media. While some wished her a long and healthy life, others stated that they connected more with politicians when such pictures surfaced. However, some trolled the Great Grand Masti actor for not being able to sell him movies tickets and, hence, hoping for a party ticket. Check out some of the reactions here:

@_SoniaGandhi

Ritesh G, We are very Happy to see this photo of Sonia Ji. We always pray to God for her Happiness and Good Health — Vikas Guglani (@VikasGuglani2) December 28, 2017

Soniaji will always be Daughter of India. For she was a Good Wife, a Good Mother and a Nice Daughter in law. God Bless Her. — Hanscomb1993 (@Hanscomb1993) December 28, 2017

very nice to see sonia gandhi on rejuvenating herself.Looks like a teenager — lingam udayeswara rao (@rao_udayeswara) December 28, 2017

nice to see soniaji in this age also riding cycle , Good going ,keep it up Madam. — Mahesh.H (@kkbros12) December 28, 2017

Wow. Lovely! Wishing her for a good health. ☺🌹 — Shahwez Hasan (@shahwez_hasan) December 28, 2017

Wish you beautiful and healthy life after retirement.. — PARESH VAIDYA (@PARESH_VAIDYA) December 28, 2017

