Sonia Gandhi vacationing in Goa; Riteish Deshmukh shares ‘happy’ picture of her riding a cycle

Sonia Gandhi is currently vacationing in Goa, and a picture of the former Congress party president happily riding a bicycle that's been posted by actor Riteish Deshmukh, has subsequently gone viral.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 28, 2017 6:47 pm
Sonia Gandhi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Sonia Gandhi in Goa, Sonia Gandhi vacation, Sonia Gandhi photograph, Twitter reaction, Indian express, Indian express news After 19 years of serving the office, Sonia Gandhi enjoys her retirement in Goa. (Source: Riteishd/Twitter)
Now that Rahul Gandhi has taken over as the president of the Indian National Congress (INC) party, mother Sonia Gandhi, who recently retired as the party president, chose to enjoy her new found time in Goa. The vacation photographs of Sonia Gandhi surfaced on social media, where she is seen enjoying a bicycle ride and posing. Gandhi is believed to have flown to Goa on December 26 and is expected to be back in New Delhi in the first week of January. Taking to social media, the picture of the former party president was shared by actor Riteish Deshmukh, who in his post wrote, “Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health.”

Gandhi took over the INC as party leader in 1998, seven years after the assassination of her husband Rajiv Gandhi and remained in office for a period of 19 years. The picture shared by Deshmukh has brought in a wave of reactions from people on social media. While some wished her a long and healthy life, others stated that they connected more with politicians when such pictures surfaced. However, some trolled the Great Grand Masti actor for not being able to sell him movies tickets and, hence, hoping for a party ticket. Check out some of the reactions here:

  1. Nandakumar Unnikrishnan Narath
    Dec 28, 2017 at 7:28 pm
    Yes, Our democracy will become mature if all our leaders - politicians, top bureaucrats, judicial officers legal luminaries, media top brass , business tycoons plan their life in such a way that they can shed their busy schedules,power and positions and enjoy or happily live the rest of their life , a retired life , after a certain period of hectic schedules in a comfortable manner.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. shanthakumar mahadevaiah
      Dec 28, 2017 at 7:17 pm
      HEGIDDAROO NEEVU EEGA SADYA GOA IDDEERA. KARNAATAKADA HITAAASAHAKIYINDA DAYA ALLINA KAANGRES MUKHANDARIGE MAHANADI VISHAVAAGI PARIKKAR GE SAPPORT MAADALU HELI KARNAATAKKE KUDIYUVUDAKKE NEERU KODISI.
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      1. Desmond Rai
        Dec 28, 2017 at 7:16 pm
        Time for Sonja to retire. A new generation is waiting!
        (0)(0)
        Reply
