Riteish Deshmukh calls himself the only ‘bank chor’ who failed, Twitterati think it’s a dig at Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case

Riteish Deshmukh took to the Internet to make a reference to his dud film from 2017 'Bank Chor' and wrote: 'I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed.' While he did not make any obvious reference to Nirav Modi, Twitterati seem to think of his post as funny, clever and well, obvious.

Written by Soumya Mathew | New Delhi | Updated: February 21, 2018 10:58 am
Riteish Deshmukh calls himself the only 'bank chor' who failed, Twitterati think its a dig at the Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case Riteish Deshmukh, who has not exactly had a great run in Bollywood in recent times, decided to take to Twitter as he poked fun on himself as well as make a sarcastic dig at the scam by the Indian billionaire jeweller.(Source: File Photo)

After Zomato’s punny jibe at the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case recently, it is actor Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet that seems to have stirred up Twitter. Deshmukh, who has not exactly had a great run in Bollywood in recent times, took to Internet to make a reference to his dud film from 2017 ‘Bank Chor‘ and wrote: ‘I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed.’ While he did not make any obvious reference to Modi, Twitterati think his post is funny, clever and well, obvious.

Here are some of the reactions that Deshmukh’s tweet meanwhile garnered.

Meanwhile, Modi’s advocate Vijay Aggarwal spoke to the media that the loan amount was Rs 280 crores which might go up to Rs 5,000 crores and not 11,500 crores, citing CBI’s data.

