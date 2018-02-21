Riteish Deshmukh calls himself the only ‘bank chor’ who failed, Twitterati think it’s a dig at Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case

Riteish Deshmukh, who has not exactly had a great run in Bollywood in recent times, decided to take to Twitter as he poked fun on himself as well as make a sarcastic dig at the scam by the Indian billionaire jeweller.(Source: File Photo) Riteish Deshmukh, who has not exactly had a great run in Bollywood in recent times, decided to take to Twitter as he poked fun on himself as well as make a sarcastic dig at the scam by the Indian billionaire jeweller.(Source: File Photo)

After Zomato’s punny jibe at the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud case recently, it is actor Riteish Deshmukh’s tweet that seems to have stirred up Twitter. Deshmukh, who has not exactly had a great run in Bollywood in recent times, took to Internet to make a reference to his dud film from 2017 ‘Bank Chor‘ and wrote: ‘I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed.’ While he did not make any obvious reference to Modi, Twitterati think his post is funny, clever and well, obvious.

I am the only ‘BANK-CHOR’ that failed. pic.twitter.com/E10PzOXe9i — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) February 20, 2018

Here are some of the reactions that Deshmukh’s tweet meanwhile garnered.

Point..! 👍🏽😂 — Ashish Vaish (@iOnly_Ashish) February 20, 2018

U made ur audience laugh

The others made citizens cry

May God bless you n ur family always — Mr. Clown (@AmitS99) February 20, 2018

भाई रितेश…तुम कौन से बैंक में चोरी करोगे? PNB या SBI वैसे PNB में मत जाना भाई,नीरव मोदी ने उसे वैसे भी भिखारी बना के छोड़ दिया,वहां अब चोरी के लायक कुछ नही बचा होगा 😁 — आज़ाद हूँ 🇮🇳 (@PoliticsMyAsss) February 20, 2018

Chori Ka Rule No 1: Passport of UK ready 😉

Guess you didn’t knew, did you? 😜 — Gabbar’s Eye (@Gabbar_Eye) February 20, 2018

You should have waited for some bank scam to release the movie.. would have been a good strategy :-D — Kapil Bagade (@kapilkpb) February 20, 2018

Meanwhile, Modi’s advocate Vijay Aggarwal spoke to the media that the loan amount was Rs 280 crores which might go up to Rs 5,000 crores and not 11,500 crores, citing CBI’s data.

