Do Riteish Deshmukh and Arnab Goswami look similar? Twitterati gives a thumbs up

Senior journalist Arnab Goswami is all set to return to the small screen with his new venture Republic TV. The social media fervour around the launch is already on, and there are enough controversies and clamour. Just recently, his billboard advertisement went viral with another media channel’s carbon copy advertisement right beside it. Well, a caption on his billboard advertisement is making waves on Twitter now.

It all started when Pakistani journalist Ahmer Naqvi tweeted the photo of the promotional campaign and wrote: “Why is Riteish Deshmukh our national migraine?” Not one to get offended, Deshmukh took it all in good humour and replied to the tweet with a hilarious response. Posting a picture with his hands on his head, the 38-year-old actor captioned it: “Btw that’s my migraine look.” See their Twitter conversation here.

Why is Ritesh Desmukh our national migraine? pic.twitter.com/XbNjcTuS9Y — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 2, 2017

Naqvi explained the mix-up by saying that Deshmukh’s uncanny resemblance to Goswami had confused him.

@TheRestlessQuil @BucketheadCase i genuinely thought it was Ritesh and realised its because i’ve never seen Arnab with his mouth shut so had no context. — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 2, 2017

And, Twitterati got its fiery topic hot off the press! Many users on the social media networking website gave a green light to the similarity between the two and even suggested he would be the best actor to play the lead in his biopic.

@Riteishd Well played boss :) — Ahmer Naqvi (@karachikhatmal) May 3, 2017

@Riteishd @karachikhatmal Ritesh Deshmukh for biopic on Arnab. Let’s do this. — Manas Mitul (@ManasMitul) May 3, 2017

@Riteishd @karachikhatmal Riteish is a funny man. He should totally do a parody on him. The Nation wants to NO! — Faizan Patel (@faizanpatel) May 3, 2017

@Riteishd @karachikhatmal Wow that’s some similarity. Just need to stuff 2 rosogullas in the mouth to be absolute duplicates. — 5Y (@5ytix) May 3, 2017

