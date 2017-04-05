Rishi Kapoor’s tweet to allow Pakistani players in IPL leaves Twitterati divided

While it garnered lots of positive reaction, yet many thought till ceasefire violations continue on the border no games should resume. (Source: File photo) While it garnered lots of positive reaction, yet many thought till ceasefire violations continue on the border no games should resume. (Source: File photo)

As IPL fever hits cricket lovers, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor chimed in with a wish to see Pakistani players in action in the 10th edition of the event. Kapoor took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the absence of the Pakistani cricketers from the event since 2008. Pakistani players were part of the inaugural season of IPL in 2007 and in 2008. However, after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, there were many controversies surrounding the players, coaches and even commentators from the neighbouring country.

Kapoor who is known for his active social media presence and unabashed takes on contemporary issues wrote, “IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please!”

IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) April 4, 2017

The debate surrounding the ban of Pakistani nationals in sports and films have been looming over for many years now, particularly escalating to a great deal last year following the Uri attack.

The controversy stirred a national debate after MNS demanded a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian film industry that majorly affected makers of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, a film in which Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor was part of. During the controversy too Kapoor took a neutral stand on the ban and said, “Think. Why only Pakistani artists should condemn the terrorist attack?Whole of Pakistan should.After all they deny any hand in the Uri attack”

Think.Why only Pakistani artists should condemn the terrorist attack?Whole of Pakistan should.After all they deny any hand in the Uri attack — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) October 5, 2016

Twitterati from both India and Pakistan responded in a positive manner and echoed his thoughts. Many users too felt that sports should be kept away from politics and can be a tool to repair relationships and mitigate gap, however, there were many who did not agree.

@chintskap agree with you sir — garima (@gsgarima36) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Cricket should be Beyond politics.. Both countries should play series against each other 👍🏼👍🏼 — Waqas Amjad (@Waqas_amjad) April 4, 2017

@chintskap It’s time we seriously invite Pakistani players and actors. Lets be a welcoming nation. — sri ✳ (@sridhar_kondoji) April 4, 2017

@sridhar_kondoji @chintskap Kash kuch log aap jaise positive sochy — Fahim Ahmad (@fahimahmad91) April 4, 2017

@chintskap yaaa sirr I also want to see Pakistani player in IPL kya maazaa hogaa IPL kaa amazing……🙄 — Fayaj R B (@FayajRasul) April 4, 2017

@chintskap IPL should include Pakistani players & PSL should include Indian players. It’ll enormously increase the ratings of both leagues. — Zubair Ishtiaq (@zubairishtiaque) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Agree ,,, leave sports out of politics — Sanjaykanted (@sanjaykanted) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Everybody wants this to happen but some INCREDIBLE PEOPLE OF OUR INDIA will project you and everyone wishing same as ANTI-NATIONAL ELEMENT. — DEEPANSHU GUPTA (@Deepu_Dg153) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Thanks and respect for your kind words sir.

Cricket always acts in improving relationships too. — Annus Raza (@annusraza) April 4, 2017

@chintskap I beg to differ..It’s already many matches going on border where many Indian soldiers getting bold out of life by Pakistanis every day — Dr Anuj kumar (@dr_fr_u) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Sir, Just wanted to know why Bollywood People are so much connected with Pakistan??When Majority is against PAK then why not U? #Not_A_Troll — ((Vik~Ram)) (@Being_Janta) April 4, 2017

@chintskap No sir ji Pakistani उसी दिन IPL में होयेगा जिस दिन हम लोग गिलगिट और बलूचिस्तान में IPL खेलेंगे#indiapakistanleague. — Sanjeev Kumar (@sanjeev29ent) April 4, 2017

@krishiyengar @chintskap Rather thn wanting to watch paki cricketers I suggest some of d talentless star kids go & spend a nite wit d jawans — Shagnick Misra (@shagnick_misra) April 5, 2017

@chintskap Ask Pak to get back all the Indian Soldiers killed by them … then we will play Cricket… — payal bhayana (@payalbhayana) April 4, 2017

@chintskap IPL is not so important that we forget our Martyred Soldiers 🙏🙏🙏#जयहिंद — Abhishek Singh (@IAbhi_s) April 5, 2017

@chintskap I agree with you. But what happens at border everytime we can’t ignore. We have good hearts but our country is first. — Deepinder Kaur (@deepchauhan45) April 5, 2017

@chintskap Actually I would disagree with u on this so u expect them to kill us and expect us to employ them and give them a fat pay cheque ? — Ankur Garg (@ankurgarg_1984) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Sir, India bada hai. Par India ne badappan dikhaane mein Apni Zameen, Log aur Shanti kho diye…Ab aur nahi !!! — No CRAP (@NoToCrap) April 5, 2017

@chintskap Disagree. There should be no cricket with Pakistan. We should instead, encourage cricket with Afghanistan — Raj 🗿 (@MethaneBalls) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Sir 2008 m aap taj hotel m hote…to aaj ye tweet nhi krte… — $hubh@m $h@rm@ (@Shubham23674837) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Your thinking is right but sir we cant give employment to those whos tax can be used against our soilders. — SUNDAR JADHAV (@sundarjadhav) April 4, 2017

@chintskap Not right Sir. We can’t have 2 policies for a country that’s been baying for our blood for decades. How is this right @chintskap ? — Nanditha (@NJKini) April 5, 2017

@chintskap Sir why don’t you make an appeal to Pak govt to stop ceasefire violations so that our soldiers are not killed.Isn’t their lives precious? — Kuntal Sen (@kuntalsen) April 4, 2017

