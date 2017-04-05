Trending News

Rishi Kapoor’s tweet to allow Pakistani players in IPL leaves Twitterati divided

Since 2008 no Pakistani cricketers have been part of IPL.

By: Trends Desk | Kolkata | Published:April 5, 2017 3:47 pm
Rishi kapoor, IPL, IPL 2017, IPL 2017 Pakistan players, IPL ban on Pakistan players, rishi kapoor pkaistan cricketers IPL, sports news, trending news, social media news, ipl news, indian express While it garnered lots of positive reaction, yet many thought till ceasefire violations continue on the border no games should resume. (Source: File photo)

As IPL fever hits cricket lovers, veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor chimed in with a wish to see Pakistani players in action in the 10th edition of the event. Kapoor took to Twitter to express his thoughts on the absence of the Pakistani cricketers from the event since 2008. Pakistani players were part of the inaugural season of IPL in 2007 and in 2008. However, after the 26/11 Mumbai attack, there were many controversies surrounding the players, coaches and even commentators from the neighbouring country.

Kapoor who is known for his active social media presence and unabashed takes on contemporary issues wrote, “IPL. You got world players. Afghanistan makes debut. My plea is please consider Pakistani players.Phir match hoga! Hum bade log hain.Please!”

The debate surrounding the ban of Pakistani nationals in sports and films have been looming over for many years now, particularly escalating to a great deal last year following the Uri attack.

The controversy stirred a national debate after MNS demanded a ban on Pakistani artists working in Indian film industry that majorly affected makers of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’, a film in which Kapoor’s son Ranbir Kapoor was part of. During the controversy too Kapoor took a neutral stand on the ban and said, “Think. Why only Pakistani artists should condemn the terrorist attack?Whole of Pakistan should.After all they deny any hand in the Uri attack”

Twitterati from both India and Pakistan responded in a positive manner and echoed his thoughts. Many users too felt that sports should be kept away from politics and can be a tool to repair relationships and mitigate gap, however, there were many who did not agree.

