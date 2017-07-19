Latest News

Rishi Kapoor shares a ‘strange but true’ WhatsApp forward kinda tweet and Twitterati asked him to chill

Rishi Kapoor shared a photo with an 'amazing fact' written all over it on Twitter with the caption: "Strange but true! But how?" The text on the photo read: "Today .. If you add your AGE + YEAR OF BIRTH You will get 2017 This ONLY happen once in 1000th years."

Umm.. Just like how 2+2=4?
While people continue to cherish Rishi Kapoor’s diverse roles and intense acting on the silver screen, his fans on Twitter know of him as a very angry man. Very active on social media, Kapoor is popular for his no-holds-barred takes on everything current and socio-political on his Twitter feed. But this time, he is not angry. Nor is he on a blocking spree. This time, Kapoor is relatable. Everybody who forwards messages on WhatsApp without thinking twice about the logic behind it, will find a friend in Kapoor.

Recently, he shared a photo with an ‘amazing fact’ written all over it on Twitter with the caption: “Strange but true! But how?” The text on the photo read: “Today .. If you add your AGE + YEAR OF BIRTH You will get 2017 This ONLY happen once in 1000th years.”

Okay..

For starters, this is just a random meme that somebody came up with when they got real bored. Second, your age + your year of birth will always be the current year and it is not some miraculous phenomenon that occurs only once in “1000th years”. oh, why? Because simple math — 2+1 = 3.

This is the tweet.

Thankfully, while some wondered what was this sorcery, others shared a piece of their mind with the actor and others on Twitter.

Others, who still haven’t lost faith in Kapoor, wondered if he probably was pulling people’s leg. What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

