Only in Express

Rishi Kapoor gets trolled for slamming Rahul Gandhi; but still gets the last word

Rishi Kapoor took umbrage at Rahul Gandhi's comment on dynastic contribution across politics, business and films, while responding to a question after his speech at UC, Berkeley. The actor even got trolled for his comments, but still got the final word.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 13, 2017 6:51 pm
rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor slammed, rishi kapoor rahul gandhi, Rahul Gandhi speech Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to give Rahul Gandhi a piece of his mind, and ended up getting trolled instead. But that wasn’t all! (Source: File Photo)
Related News

Rahul Gandhi has lately been in the news for delivering a speech on ‘India at 70’ at the University of California, Berkeley. After the event, the Congress vice-president held a Q&A session where he answered various questions ranging from his role in the party to him running for the Indian prime ministerial post in 2019. Things seemed to be going pretty smoothly, till one person from the audience reportedly asked him about the prevalent dynasty trend that the Indian National Congress follows.

Gandhi apparently responded, saying, “Most of the country runs like this. So, don’t go after me. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast, Mr Stalin (DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s son) is a dynast, Mr (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur of the BJP) is a dynast. Even Mr Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast, also Mr Ambani. That’s what happens in India and just the way India runs.”

Well, turns out, his response to the question did not go down well with actor Rishi Kapoor, who then took to Twitter to give Gandhi a piece of his mind. In his tweets, the actor slammed Gandhi for his opinion on dynasty, asking him to earn respect instead of defending the dynasty trend. He tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor’s contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit”; “By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise”; “So don’t bulls**t people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.”

These are the tweets:

His tweets got a mixed reaction on Twitter. While many appreciated the actor for being upfront, there were others who defended Gandhi, saying they were the people’s choice. There were others who also seemed miffed with the actor for only including men’s name in terms of appreciating good actors.

 

 

A couple of hours later, someone tweeted to Rishi Kapoor, saying: “I can act better than you Mr. Chintu, but I don’t have a father like legendary actor RK grandfather like Prithviraj Kapoor saheb.”

Instantly, Kapoor shot back and gave the user a befitting reply.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 13: Latest News