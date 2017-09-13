Rishi Kapoor gets trolled for slamming Rahul Gandhi; but still gets the last word

Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to give Rahul Gandhi a piece of his mind, and ended up getting trolled instead. But that wasn’t all! (Source: File Photo) Actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter to give Rahul Gandhi a piece of his mind, and ended up getting trolled instead. But that wasn’t all! (Source: File Photo)

Rahul Gandhi has lately been in the news for delivering a speech on ‘India at 70’ at the University of California, Berkeley. After the event, the Congress vice-president held a Q&A session where he answered various questions ranging from his role in the party to him running for the Indian prime ministerial post in 2019. Things seemed to be going pretty smoothly, till one person from the audience reportedly asked him about the prevalent dynasty trend that the Indian National Congress follows.

Gandhi apparently responded, saying, “Most of the country runs like this. So, don’t go after me. Akhilesh Yadav is a dynast, Mr Stalin (DMK supremo M Karunanidhi’s son) is a dynast, Mr (Prem Kumar) Dhumal’s son (Anurag Thakur of the BJP) is a dynast. Even Mr Abhishek Bachchan is a dynast, also Mr Ambani. That’s what happens in India and just the way India runs.”

Well, turns out, his response to the question did not go down well with actor Rishi Kapoor, who then took to Twitter to give Gandhi a piece of his mind. In his tweets, the actor slammed Gandhi for his opinion on dynasty, asking him to earn respect instead of defending the dynasty trend. He tweeted: “Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor’s contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit”; “By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise”; “So don’t bulls**t people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi.”

These are the tweets:

Rahul Gandhi.In the 106 years of Indian cinema of India, Kapoor’s contribution is 90 years. And each generation is chosen by public on merit — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

By God’s grace we are in 4 generations.Prithviraj Kapoor.Raj Kapoor.Randhir Kapoor.Ranbir Kapoor-Males.Besides all others. You see otherwise — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

So don’t bullshit people on “Dynasty” You have to earn people’s respect and love through hard work not zabardasti and gundagardi. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

His tweets got a mixed reaction on Twitter. While many appreciated the actor for being upfront, there were others who defended Gandhi, saying they were the people’s choice. There were others who also seemed miffed with the actor for only including men’s name in terms of appreciating good actors.

Hats off, sir. Peg kitne bhi ho jaaye, maths theek rahta hai aapka. Cheers — Ra_Bies (@Ra_Bies) September 12, 2017

Somebody needs to remind @chintskap that RG was “ELECTED” as a LS MP thrice by the voters on MERIT- not selected — GeeYes (@Rajd1221) September 12, 2017

Yes dynasty is by virtue of birth but merit is created by one’s own good and great deeds — Rajat Jain (@winrvm) September 12, 2017

Dynasty gives privileges, not qualities, certainly Rahul Gandhi miles away — jitendra lal (@Seekpeaceinside) September 12, 2017

Why not females named, dey too below g to dynasty be gracious and generous to dem too — Shiva Mudgil (@shivamudgil) September 13, 2017

Why we use only male names when comparing generations or dynasty… .. — Rashi Sharma (@rashiudr) September 13, 2017

A couple of hours later, someone tweeted to Rishi Kapoor, saying: “I can act better than you Mr. Chintu, but I don’t have a father like legendary actor RK grandfather like Prithviraj Kapoor saheb.”

I can act better than you Mr. Chintu, but I don’t have a father like legendary actor RK grandfather like Prithviraj Kapoor saheb. — Manish Sirsiwal (@msirsiwal) September 12, 2017

Instantly, Kapoor shot back and gave the user a befitting reply.

I am absolutely sure you can Manish. Then it’s your genetic fault you don’t have what I have! http://t.co/By5RwEJqqn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) September 12, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd