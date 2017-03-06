Rishi Kapoor’s on a blocking spree on Twitter — ‘Any wise cracks and you are blocked’; here’s why

Many Twitter users quickly got to trolling the 64-year-old actor and Rishi Kapoor wasted no time in blocking them!(Source: File Photo) Many Twitter users quickly got to trolling the 64-year-old actor and Rishi Kapoor wasted no time in blocking them!(Source: File Photo)

Rishi Kapoor on Twitter is feared by his fans and trolls alike. His mercurial Twitter presence recently made an appearance again, and this time, it was uglier. So Kapoor recently tweeted that he wanted to watch the Pakistan Supreme League (PSL) and asked his followers what channel was it getting aired. Close on heels was his warning — “Any wise cracks and you are blocked”.

And that’s exactly what happened. Many Twitter users quickly got to trolling the 64-year-old actor and he, and as he had warned initially, Kapoor wasted no time in blocking them! But right before he did, he made it a point to retweet their replies and give them a fitting response — in the quintessential Rishi Kapoor way!

Read his tweets here.

Anyone know which Channel PSL telecasting? Any wise cracks and you are blocked — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

And this is how he showed he was a man of his words.

Another idiot. If I respect your country and your country’s cricket I expect the same from you. Blocked. http://t.co/bQpjvsdps2 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

Depends on the idiots and smart asses! http://t.co/RaZgZUflNn — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2017

DEMO. A point in case is this “prick trying to be funny who is being blocked forever” Please note he himself commits harakiri/suicide http://t.co/kIzkQVauDq — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2017

Jacked. See these are the so called “pricks” who get blocked unnecessarily for thinking they are being funny! Adios Saurab http://t.co/8RrINV36qZ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 6, 2017

Just like the two sides of a coin, his post did not just attract trolls. The actor warmed up to genuine replies from Twitter users and at one point even the PSL Twitter handle.

The PSL Twitter handle informed the actor that it is not possible to watch the league in India, but that he could watch the live streamed matches on a particular website .

PSL. Thank you for genuine info on the telecast. Bottom line is-Cannot see it. So may the best team win! — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

Totally agreed.Henceforth will just block without explanation.Unnecessary attention to undeserving people.Thank you Himanshu!Stand corrected http://t.co/G5nf6plqRQ — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

This is the only way-make bridges with our neighbours. Not walls.USA wants go do that with Mexico. An absolute NO NO. We must live with love http://t.co/GSBJnNTaSG — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 5, 2017

