Rishi Kapoor’s on a blocking spree on Twitter — ‘Any wise cracks and you are blocked’; here’s why

Rishi Kapoor wanted to know what channel was the Pakistan Supreme League being aired on and did not take lying down the unnecessary trolling his tweet garnered.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:March 6, 2017 6:00 pm
rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor twitter, psl, rishi kapoor tweets, rishi kapoor pakistan super league, rishi kapoor psl tweets, psl updates, rishi kapoor on twitter, rishi kapoor angry twitter, indian express, indian express news Many Twitter users quickly got to trolling the 64-year-old actor and Rishi Kapoor wasted no time in blocking them!(Source: File Photo)

Rishi Kapoor on Twitter is feared by his fans and trolls alike. His mercurial Twitter presence recently made an appearance again, and this time, it was uglier. So Kapoor recently tweeted that he wanted to watch the Pakistan Supreme League (PSL) and asked his followers what channel was it getting aired. Close on heels was his warning — “Any wise cracks and you are blocked”.

And that’s exactly what happened. Many Twitter users quickly got to trolling the 64-year-old actor and he, and as he had warned initially, Kapoor wasted no time in blocking them! But right before he did, he made it a point to retweet their replies and give them a fitting response — in the quintessential Rishi Kapoor way!

Read his tweets here.

And this is how he showed he was a man of his words.

Just like the two sides of a coin, his post did not just attract trolls. The actor warmed up to genuine replies from Twitter users and at one point even the PSL Twitter handle.

The PSL Twitter handle informed the actor that it is not possible to watch the league in India, but that he could watch the live streamed matches on a particular website .

 

