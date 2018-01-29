Latest News

Rishi Kapoor bats for gender equality on Twitter, asks ‘why no female cricketers in IPL auction?’

Rishi Kapoor's tweet on including female cricketers in IPL got mixed reactions coming in. While quite a few wanted to know if he was intoxicated, others joined in with their opinions, some siding with Kapoor, while others still not ready to let go of the debate and controversy surrounding Padmaavat.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 29, 2018 12:24 pm
rishi kapoor, rishi kapoor ipl, ipl auction rishi kapor, rishi kapoor for gender equality at IPL, rishi kapoor for female cricketers, rishi kapoor Twitter, Rishi Kapoor Tweets, Indian Express, INdian Express news Rishi Kapoor ended his tweet by putting forth a pertinent question — “Or is it that men play a tougher game?” His tweet, as they have in the past too, got people talking.(Source: File Photo)
Related News

Rishi Kapoor is known for his short temper and for blocking people who retort to his tweets on the Internet, but this time, the veteran actor is in news for batting for gender equality on the micro-blogging site. As many from Bollywood, business and cricket got together for 2018 IPL auction bidding frenzy, Kapoor took to Twitter to share his thought on why there were no female cricketers at the auction. “No gender biases,have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven!” he wrote. Kapoor ended his tweet by putting forth a pertinent question — “Or is it that men play a tougher game?” His tweet, as they have in the past too, got people talking.

His tweet got a mixed volley of reactions coming in thereafter. While quite a few wanted to know if he was intoxicated, others joined in with their opinions, some siding with Kapoor, while others still not ready to let go of the debate and controversy surrounding Padmaavat.

This is his tweet.

Here is how others joined in the conversation with Kapoor.

… while others wondered if he was, well, drunk.

Earlier, Kapoor found himself in the soup after his tweet on Jammu and Kashmir and PoK. “Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di!” read his tweet which did not go down well with other Twitter users. While then too, some assumed that Kapoor was drunk while tweeting, one user wrote, “Who is stopping u & ur children from visiting Pakistan! U have money & reasons do what u want to do but why to divide Indian state for ur sentiments?”

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jan 29: Latest News