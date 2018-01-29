Rishi Kapoor bats for gender equality on Twitter, asks ‘why no female cricketers in IPL auction?’

Rishi Kapoor ended his tweet by putting forth a pertinent question — “Or is it that men play a tougher game?” His tweet, as they have in the past too, got people talking.(Source: File Photo) Rishi Kapoor ended his tweet by putting forth a pertinent question — “Or is it that men play a tougher game?” His tweet, as they have in the past too, got people talking.(Source: File Photo)

Rishi Kapoor is known for his short temper and for blocking people who retort to his tweets on the Internet, but this time, the veteran actor is in news for batting for gender equality on the micro-blogging site. As many from Bollywood, business and cricket got together for 2018 IPL auction bidding frenzy, Kapoor took to Twitter to share his thought on why there were no female cricketers at the auction. “No gender biases,have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven!” he wrote. Kapoor ended his tweet by putting forth a pertinent question — “Or is it that men play a tougher game?” His tweet, as they have in the past too, got people talking.

His tweet got a mixed volley of reactions coming in thereafter. While quite a few wanted to know if he was intoxicated, others joined in with their opinions, some siding with Kapoor, while others still not ready to let go of the debate and controversy surrounding Padmaavat.

This is his tweet.

IPL.Just a thought! Why not female Cricketers in the Auction. No gender biases,have a mix of players from cricketing countries in the playing eleven! Or is it that men play a tougher game? — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 28, 2018

Here is how others joined in the conversation with Kapoor.

That is because people still think backward that Women can’t be equal to men and good for household things but they have forgotten Women are good at multi tasking… Today’s women are everywhere.. Be it Sports, Business, Entertainment ya Education… Just give them a chance — RKForever (@RKExpressionss) January 28, 2018

As per my experience Women can manage both home n outside work efficiently…. But I have hardly seen men do that… — RKForever (@RKExpressionss) January 28, 2018

It wouldn’t be fair to those women to compete with the men. that’s y mens and women’s cricket is always 2 diff entity, just like other sports. Very sure instead of boosting their confidence, this will just ruin it. why not have a independent women’s IPL? — RK (@rocktheworld62) January 28, 2018

Given the physical requirements of the game, don’t think it would be fair to have women compete with men but all for a separate ladies version of the IPL. Australia already has it and markets it very well. — Richard Anderson (@RichardInd1978) January 28, 2018

They have women’s cricket too. Mixed Doubles will take a long time to be introduced in Cricket! — RGP (@WCMD2020) January 28, 2018

And a very powerful thought, let’s make it happen — Geetu Bhatnagar (@GeetuGeetub) January 28, 2018

… while others wondered if he was, well, drunk.

Chacha thoda kum nasha kiya karo 😂😂 — Vivek Desai (@vivekdesai1993) January 28, 2018

Subah subah hi bhang chada liye kya sir..😀 — Shivam Pandey (@ShivamP28103966) January 28, 2018

Sir aaj subah subah…!! 😊😊😊 — Vijay Joshi (@Joshi_Vijay) January 28, 2018

Earlier, Kapoor found himself in the soup after his tweet on Jammu and Kashmir and PoK. “Farooq Abdhulla ji, Salaam! Totally agree with you,sir. J&K is ours, and PoK is theirs. This is the only way we can solve our problem. Accept it, I am 65 years old and I want to see Pakistan before I die. I want my children to see their roots. Bas karva Dijiye. Jai Mata Di!” read his tweet which did not go down well with other Twitter users. While then too, some assumed that Kapoor was drunk while tweeting, one user wrote, “Who is stopping u & ur children from visiting Pakistan! U have money & reasons do what u want to do but why to divide Indian state for ur sentiments?”

