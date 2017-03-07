Rishi Kapoor goes on an abusive DM and blocking rampage on Twitter because he’s just had enough

Rishi Kapoor is not taking things lying down any more! There’s no messing with him! (Source: File Photo) Rishi Kapoor is not taking things lying down any more! There’s no messing with him! (Source: File Photo)

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has long been a favourite when it comes to wit, cheek and sarcasm on Twitter. Definitely one to be counted as a celebrity troll who is widely followed and lauded for his acerbic and don’t-give-damn-about-being-diplomatic, Kapoor seems to have had enough of meaningless trolling himself. And not one to take things lying down, it seems he’s giving it back in kind.

The past two days have seen actor mince no words when it came to tackling trolls. It could have started with two tweets – one tweet in which he simply asked to know where he could watch the Pakistan Supreme League (PSL) matches, warning tweeple that “Any wise cracks and you are blocked”. Having been thrown such a challenge, many could not resist taking a crack at Kapoor, and true to his word, not only were they handed an angry response, but blocked as well. The other was a quiz he tweeted out after Karan Johar announced becoming a father via surrogacy and naming his twins after his parents. “QUIZ. What do Rishi Kapoor and Karan Johar have something similar and common between them?” he tweeted. This, got him quite a few sarcastic and abusive replies, which could have been the last straw that broke the camel’s back.

But that was not all. As it turns out, going by images shared on Twitter by users, Kapoor has also been dishing it out on direct messages to users, and that too using unparliamentary language. And THAT has not gone down well with people at all. Sure, one can say that the other party started it first, but going by some of the screenshots shared by users on Twitter, Kapoor has pulled no punches in his abuses to those who have taken pot shots at him.

Read some of the tweets with the screenshots here.

That’s how a senior actor from the biggest Bollywood parivar Rishi Kapoor @chintskap abuse a woman on twitter, by DM’ng her. Disgusting! pic.twitter.com/wHiZNBEtCj — Tejan Shrivastava (@BeingTeJan) March 6, 2017

@chintskap sir. You post a quiz. I reply with non abusive humour. You abuse me in my DM and block me. Grow up sir. Btw I ain’t a Parsi. pic.twitter.com/7fpswDxcjy — Jimish (@jimishbathia) March 6, 2017

#Disgusting how an ex. bollywood star abused a woman in DM and then blocked her. @krazysamina1 @chintskap pic.twitter.com/thFhMcgsjC — Arnab Goswami (@RealArnabG) March 5, 2017

Though some users claim that he’s being unfair to reply in such an abusive manner to “non-abusive humour”, Kapoor told Hindustan Times, “They are the ones who are abusing me and taking advantage of my situation. The way I have stopped entertaining them is that I go to them and teach them a lesson and come back…Only if they are following me, can I go to them and send them a direct message. You can’t bloody follow me and abuse me and you think I will keep quiet.”

Kapoor calls his followers his friends and fans, but says that they should maintain “a certain dictum. You can’t come to me and abuse me. If you do that, I will not leave you. I will abuse you and then block you.” He even went ahead and changed his display picture and profile to read: “Don’t you dare try Trollers and Abusers! You will be abused and BLOCKED-so your loss if you following. Enough of patience! Signed-Terrorist of the family.”

He’s even tweeted this out:

☠️Released new Warning Bio for future Trolls,Abusers and Idiots! Refer profile. Please ignore sensible friends. Let’s live in a fun World 🤠 — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 7, 2017

Kapoor’s policy of an eye for an eye may seem logical to some, but in the online space, the question arises that as a celebrity, would you rather not let some things just slide. While, another argument could hold that such an aggressive response could trigger a change in troll behaviour… or maybe that’s just hoping for way too much.

