Rishi Kapoor compares Jonty Rodes’ daughter’s name India with Taimur, and gets slammed on Twitter

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan named their newborn Taimur, the Internet has been buzzing with people spewing hate while referencing historical significance with a some sane voices in support of the parents’ prerogative to name their child whatever they want.

In the latter pool, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor slammed trolls, in a series of tweets, who were constantly questioning why Kareena and Saif named their kid Taimur – who was a Mongol invader with a violent and unpleasant association with India, having attacked Delhi and left thousands dead in his wake. “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum. Tumko kya takleef hai?” he had written.

However, now the actor is drawing flak on Twitter for his alleged comparison of South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ daughter India with Taimur. Kapoor shared a picture of cricketer with his daughter explaining why he named the little one ‘India’. “I learned human values there, I learned yoga there, i learned different religions’s diversity there… so we named our daughter India,” the player was quoted as saying.

“You caught it right! Thank you Johnty Rodes for that. Only parents have the right to name their kids whatever,” wrote Kapoor with the picture.

But the ones who didn’t like the name Taimur had a problem with the actor’s tweet and criticised him. Here’s what they wrote.

@chintskap sir r u comparing India wd taimur? No i dont hv problem wd name bt If Kiran rao can name her child Azad ‘Rao’ khan Y cant Kareena — garima srivastav (@gsgarima36) December 29, 2016

So what did u @chintskap and your family learnt from Taimur? Rape, killing, looting, torturing ? — Secular Fraud (@SecularFraud) December 29, 2016

@SecularFraud Even hardcore Anti Hindu terrorists don’t name their child “Taimur” Saif and family worse than them — Deepak (@iDeepakKapoor) December 29, 2016

@chintskap Absolutely parents prerogative. But do read why Jonty Rhodes names his child India in the image.Do u believe in sound vibrations — Dr Shobha (@DrShobha) December 29, 2016

@chintskap and they’re expected to name them well, like Jonty Rhodes did :) Over justifying won’t make the matter better Sir..Let it go.. — Isha Ganeriwal (@IshaSG) December 29, 2016

@chintskap yes 100% agree.. & then the name reflects parents belief.. just like belief expressed by Jonny.. — vivek joshi (@vivekjoshi81) December 29, 2016

