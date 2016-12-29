Trending News

Rishi Kapoor compares Jonty Rodes’ daughter’s name India with Taimur, and gets slammed on Twitter

The controversy around Taimur doesn't seem to end.

By: Trends Desk | Published:December 29, 2016 8:18 pm
Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan named their newborn Taimur, the Internet has been buzzing with people spewing hate while referencing historical significance with a some sane voices in support of the parents’ prerogative to name their child whatever they want.

In the latter pool, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor slammed trolls, in a series of tweets, who were constantly questioning why Kareena and Saif named their kid Taimur – who was a Mongol invader with a violent and unpleasant association with India, having attacked Delhi and left thousands dead in his wake. “Why are people so bothered what the parents want to name their child please?Mind your business,it’s got nothing to do with you.Parents wish! Alexander and Sikandar were no saints. They are common names in the world. Apna kaam karo na tum. Tumko kya takleef hai?” he had written.

However, now the actor is drawing flak on Twitter for his alleged comparison of South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes’ daughter India with Taimur. Kapoor shared a picture of cricketer with his daughter explaining why he named the little one ‘India’. “I learned human values there, I learned yoga there, i learned different religions’s diversity there… so we named our daughter India,” the player was quoted as saying.

“You caught it right! Thank you Johnty Rodes for that. Only parents have the right to name their kids whatever,” wrote Kapoor with the picture.

But the ones who didn’t like the name Taimur had a problem with the actor’s tweet and criticised him. Here’s what they wrote.

