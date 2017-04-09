Rishabh Pant plays brilliant innings after father’s death; Twitterati show #respect, shower praises

Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Pant scored a half-century in the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Source: PTI) Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Pant scored a half-century in the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

It’s true that in India, Bollywood stars and cricketers are regarded as heroes, role models and icons. Sometimes it’s by virtue of their sheer stardom, but there are times when they go over and beyond what people would expect of them to perform their duty, thus earning our respect. One such cricketer of the moment is Rishabh Pant, whose resolve to play is being widely applauded — not just for his spectacular performance in the ongoing IPL season, but also for his show of rare courage.

While Indians were busy enjoying matches, the Delhi Daredevils player lost his father. Pant’s father passed away in his sleep in Roorkee on Wednesday (April 5) due to a cardiac arrest. While he rushed to his hometown to perform the last rites, he was back in two days to keep his commitment and perform his duties for his team.

The 19-year-old performed the last rites and reached Bangalore to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Delhi Daredevils. Reportedly, Pant was back on Friday on time and even took part in practice sessions the same evening. There were further reports that he could miss the opening game after suffering minor burns on his left while performing the rituals. But no, the warrior not only played the match, he scored a 33-ball half-century.

The road to greatness is often unpaved. #RishabhPant belongs in the league of #III superheroes. pic.twitter.com/jXIqxWJsqe — adidas III (@adidascricket) April 8, 2017

Member of the cricket fraternity were not only amazed with his performance but also applauded him for his vigour and resilience. Though his heroics went in vain as RCB won the match, fellow players and Netizens saluted the young batsman.

All of 19 years old… and going through so much… face tells a story. Rishabh Pant… RESPECT! #IPL — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) April 8, 2017

Well done Rishabh Pant . You are a role model for many. @RishabPant777 . Your father somewhere in heaven will be so proud of you hero. — Aasif Sheikh (@iaasifsheikh) April 8, 2017

Take a bow Rishabh Pant scores half century in 33 balls who joined the team yesterday after performing last rites of his deceased father.. — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) April 8, 2017

Lost his father jst 2 days before n playd incrdbly wel against strong bowling attack.thats dedication and passion

Hats off Man #Rishabhpant — Shubham Borade (@Shubh1mm) April 9, 2017

Take a bow Rishabh Pant !! More power to you. You won million hearts. 🙏 http://t.co/7wZd3ARbQS — Nilesh Chavan (@nileshdchavan) April 9, 2017

The Way Rishabh Pant Displayed Character Was Fantastic! Almost Single Handedly Took The Game Away. you’re A True Champion. @DelhiDaredevils — Aarav Gupta (@AaravStrong) April 9, 2017

Rishabh Pant, lost the match but won many hearts! Brave man. Salute! He should be on the flight to champions trophy! #RCBvDD — Sameer Hegde (@SameerHegde07) April 9, 2017

Rishabh Pant. You don’t need to remember the name. You’ll be hearing it constantly over the next decade. #RCBvDD #IPL — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) April 8, 2017

great to see rishabh pant playing inspite of his father demise,. #RCBvDD — MD ZEESHAN (@mdzeeshansid) April 8, 2017

@Varuni_Y #rishabh pant ur a true sport man batting awesome in tough situations gud batting I slaute you — ARJUN UTHAMAN (@arjun20199) April 9, 2017

@RishabPant777 Last night knock was pretty special after your personal loss. We saw future champion in you. Come on #Rishabhpant #RCBvDD — Kapil Bhat (@D_kapilbhat) April 9, 2017

Once again Rishabh Pant proves that still some players play the game with respect and dignity. Salute you @RishabPant777. — PALLAB DE CHOWDHURY (@pallabpdc) April 9, 2017

DD vs RCB rishabh pant actually played a historical match for himself and this match is also to tributed to his father. #IPL-10 — laxmi kant (@laxmi161089) April 9, 2017

I feel bad 4 #Rishabhpant

Wat a player Salute u #RCBvDD 19year old guy who lost his dad Ths 50 4 Rishabh is the gr8 century evr 4mny reasons — Marium Zaidi (@marium_zaidi) April 9, 2017

Hats off to #RishabhPant for showing outstanding courage against @RCBTweets . Though #DD didn’t win but this boy is outstanding — Vaibhav Mishra (@Imvkm2002) April 9, 2017

My condolences to #Rishabhpant for loss of his father and what a game you have played for your team it was nail biting game — chaitanya reddy (@imchaitu0803) April 9, 2017

Respects to Rishabh Pant and salute to his spirit❤It is not easy to exhibit that kind of composure when you just lost your father.Kudos🙁💕 — V a i s h n a v i💫 (@RisingPhoenix_7) April 9, 2017

#Rishabhpant words are not enough to describe courage you have shown on 22 yard !!#NeverGiveUp #hatsoff — Abhijit Vidhate (@Abhijit_Viar11) April 9, 2017

Supreet Kaur(News Anchor) & Rishabh Pant(cricket) despite their biggest emotional losses, stood tall for call of duty. Salutes2them — rishi gupta (@rishi9g) April 9, 2017

Very well played #RishabhPant . It takes a lot of guts and mental strength just to be on the field and u played brilliantly. — Brijesh Bhatt (@brijeshbhatt7) April 9, 2017

Rishabh Pant – performd the last rites of his father in d morng nd almost won the game for his team at night! #specialPlayer @IPL @BCCI — Deepak Jha (@jha_dpk92) April 9, 2017

#RCBvDD

Hats off to Rishabh Pant for showing such maturity and diligence​ at a time where everyone succumbs to emotions and falls apart. — Anurag Dutta (@AnuragDutta18) April 9, 2017

RCB was bad, DD was worse. Still, Rishabh Pant was the hope at the crease. Guy was at his father’s funeral 6 hrs ago. What’s he made of? — Ravi Shankar (@iam_shankarravi) April 9, 2017

