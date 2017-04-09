Trending News

Rishabh Pant plays brilliant innings after father’s death; Twitterati show #respect, shower praises

Rishabh Pant's father died in his sleep on Wednesday, but the 19-year-old player went on to perform his duties for his team.

Published:April 9, 2017 7:30 pm
Rishabh Pant, Rishabh Pant father, Rishabh Pant father death, Rishabh Pant DD half century, Rishabh Pant performance after father death, Rishabh Pant inngings after father funeral, Rishabh Pant India, India Rishabh Pant, Virender Sehwag, sports news, sports, cricket news, Cricket, Indian Express, social media news Delhi Daredevils Rishabh Pant scored a half-century in the IPL 10 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Source: PTI)

It’s true that in India, Bollywood stars and cricketers are regarded as heroes, role models and icons. Sometimes it’s by virtue of their sheer stardom, but there are times when they go over and beyond what people would expect of them to perform their duty, thus earning our respect. One such cricketer of the moment is Rishabh Pant, whose resolve to play is being widely applauded — not just for his spectacular performance in the ongoing IPL season, but also for his show of rare courage.

While Indians were busy enjoying matches, the Delhi Daredevils player lost his father. Pant’s father passed away in his sleep in Roorkee on Wednesday (April 5) due to a cardiac arrest. While he rushed to his hometown to perform the last rites, he was back in two days to keep his commitment and perform his duties for his team.

The 19-year-old performed the last rites and reached Bangalore to take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore for the Delhi Daredevils. Reportedly, Pant was back on Friday on time and even took part in practice sessions the same evening. There were further reports that he could miss the opening game after suffering minor burns on his left while performing the rituals. But no, the warrior not only played the match, he scored a 33-ball half-century.

Member of the cricket fraternity were not only amazed with his performance but also applauded him for his vigour and resilience. Though his heroics went in vain as RCB won the match, fellow players and Netizens saluted the young batsman.

