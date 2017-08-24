Twitterati react to #RightToPrivavcy verdict

Supreme Court on Thursday said that Right to Privavcy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Source: AP) Supreme Court on Thursday said that Right to Privavcy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Source: AP)

In a historic judgment, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right. The decision was reached after the nine judges unanimously held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Privacy intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution,” the bench observed.

This comes after the Centre, in its appeal, said that while the right to privacy is a fundamental right, it is a “wholly qualified right”, implying that it could be subject to reasonable restrictions.

The question of whether the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution was first raised in the apex court before a three-judge bench. A batch of petitioners had challenged the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to benefit from social and welfare schemes. With the nine-judge bench ruling against the government’s stand on privacy, the Aadhaar case will now be referred to a five-judge bench, which will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Act.

As the verdict was known, it got everyone talking on the Internet. As almost everyone hailed the nine-judge bench for safeguarding common people’s rights, they also said the two consecutive historic verdicts (the triple talaq judgment) have reinstalled hope in the judiciary.

Happy to hear about the SC ruling in favour of our fundamental #RightToPrivacy. Win for common sense. — Sanika Tillway (@tillwaytweets) August 24, 2017

As expected, #RightToPrivacy Declared a fundamental rights by honerable SC!👏

Seriously, August goes to our judges!Many landmarks decisn😀🇮🇳 — Prayank Jain Goyal (@pjain3577) August 24, 2017

Two great judgments in three days, public faith has totally been restored. Omg im so happy. 😂 #RightToPrivacy — H. (@Miister_H) August 24, 2017

Let’s celebrate the one more Independence Day 🇮🇳 #RightToPrivacy is a fundamental right..

We are citizens not slaves! — James Wilson (@jamewils) August 24, 2017

Now who will tell CJI – his order of NIA probe into 24 yr old woman’s decision to convert, marry violates #Fundamental #RightToPrivacy ? — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) August 24, 2017

#RightToPrivacy now our fundamental “RIGHT”;

this shows supreme court is acting ,LIKE Batman the dark “KNIGHT” — Shubham Pandey (@pandeyjiki_suno) August 24, 2017

While many are still confused how this will affect the information in the Aadhaar data depository, others are hoping that such landmark decisions will be echoed in other legislation too, like that of Section 377.

Final Score –

Privacy 9:0 Aadhaar#RightToPrivacy — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) August 24, 2017

could anyone clarify me on #RightToPrivacy. hereafter whether #Aadhaar is compulsory or not? — MOHAMED RIYAZ (@ursriyaz) August 24, 2017

Let the privacy be a fundamental right. But how Aadhaar violates it? #RightToPrivacy — Param Manickam (@param_manickam) August 24, 2017

Today’s Supreme Court of India’s decision on privacy hints at a reversal on Article 377, criminalizing homosexual acts. Great news! — Sushil K (@SKisContent) August 24, 2017

Two historic verdicts back to back by SC. Court always lives up to expectations of new India. Time to repeal #Article377. #RightToPrivacy — Ankit Singh (@ankitking) August 24, 2017

Americans have a version of Aadhar, so we need that too? If we follow Americans that well, lets legalise gay marriage too. #RightToPrivacy — 🌈 harish iyer (@hiyer) August 24, 2017

Reactions to the verdict also included a whole host of hilarious memes, jokes and gifs, after all there is no denying that parents around the country would now have to brace themselves for their children quoting ‘Right to Privacy’ for any uncomfortable questions they might have.

Panditji- Bhagwaan sab dekh raha hai Me- Aaj se nahi dekhega. Supreme Court says that #RightToPrivacy is a fundamental right Panditji- wtf — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) August 24, 2017

Mom :itni raat ko kisse baat kar raha hai, phone dikha Me :SC declares right to privacy as fundamental right Mom *slaps* Me *gives phone* — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) August 24, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd