Twitterati react to #RightToPrivavcy verdict

As soon as the judgment declaring Right to Privacy as a fundamental right was known, social media was buzzing with reactions. While almost everyone unanimously hailed the nine-judge bench for safeguarding common people's rights they said the historic two verdicts (the triple talaq judgment) have reinstated hope in the judiciary.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 24, 2017 2:44 pm
Supreme Court on Thursday said that Right to Privavcy is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. (Source: AP)
In a historic judgment, a nine-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court ruled that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right. The decision was reached after the nine judges unanimously held that Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. “Privacy intrinsic to freedom of life and personal liberty guaranteed under Article 21 of Constitution,” the bench observed.

This comes after the Centre, in its appeal, said that while the right to privacy is a fundamental right, it is a “wholly qualified right”, implying that it could be subject to reasonable restrictions.

The question of whether the Right to Privacy is a fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution was first raised in the apex court before a three-judge bench. A batch of petitioners had challenged the Centre’s move to make Aadhaar mandatory to benefit from social and welfare schemes. With the nine-judge bench ruling against the government’s stand on privacy, the Aadhaar case will now be referred to a five-judge bench, which will hear a clutch of petitions challenging the validity of the Act.

As the verdict was known, it got everyone talking on the Internet. As almost everyone hailed the nine-judge bench for safeguarding common people’s rights, they also said the two consecutive historic verdicts (the triple talaq judgment) have reinstalled hope in the judiciary.

While many are still confused how this will affect the information in the Aadhaar data depository, others are hoping that such landmark decisions will be echoed in other legislation too, like that of Section 377.

Reactions to the verdict also included a whole host of hilarious memes, jokes and gifs, after all there is no denying that parents around the country would now have to brace themselves for their children quoting ‘Right to Privacy’ for any uncomfortable questions they might have.

