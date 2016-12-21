It’s now ‘Reverse Bank of India’; Twiteratti weighs in on RBI’s latest rule

This outburst comes at the heels of the RBI withdrawing its Rs 5,000 cash deposit limit for KYC-compliant accounts. This outburst comes at the heels of the RBI withdrawing its Rs 5,000 cash deposit limit for KYC-compliant accounts.

It has been 43 days since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the demonetisation of high-value currency notes of old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000. Within this period of time, people across the country have largely spent their time standing in the never-ending bank and ATM queues to withdraw their own hard-earned money. As if the situation was not miserable already, the RBI also seems to have been on a norm-changing spree, with its new rules and the rollbacks on demonetisation coming up almost every day.

The Congress, which was in staunch opposition of the government’s decision, criticised the central bank for “changing the norms 126 times” since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the scrapping of the old currency notes on November 8. So much so, that the party called the apex bank the “Reverse Bank of India”. This outburst comes at the heels of RBI withdrawing its Rs 5,000 cash deposit limit for KYC-compliant accounts.

RBI had previously announced that all deposits exceeding Rs 5,000 cash deposit limit will be scrutinised. It said that the depositors will have to give a satisfactory explanation as to why they couldn’t debit the money earlier. The unprecedented changes that the RBI is bringing at such a rate has got the Twitterati talking and they seem to be mincing no words!

RBI is changing rules like the PM changes his clotheshttp://t.co/UNmJB9etFb — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 20 December 2016

Happy New Year from RBI (Reverse Bank Of India). pic.twitter.com/AhJiHzS1bl — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 21 December 2016

RBI changes rules faster than a mother changes an infants diaper. — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 21 December 2016

RBI – Reserve Bank of India RBI – Reverse Bank of India RBI – Roj Badlega Instruction #demonitisationdisaster #blackmoneydrama — Johnson Iype (@espnjohnsy) 21 December 2016

Government orders after demonetisation: pic.twitter.com/5D5p0XX4MO — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) 21 December 2016

The First Rule of Fight Club Is You Do Not Talk About Fight Club The Second Rule Is You Can Sorta Talk About It After 15th Jan ~ RBI — Sand-d Singh (@Sand_In_Deed) 21 December 2016

Urjit Patel’s desktop Notification51_final

Notif56_new

Notif 54_old 55_final2

Notification_59_new_53_edited

dogs_howto_off_rooftop.mp4 — 🐿 (@prtxt) 21 December 2016

*RBI office* “Nahi Yaar aise nahi karte. Tu keyboard la idhar. Aaj tera bhai notification likhega”. — Ivan Mehta (@IndianIdle) 21 December 2016

धारक की टाँगें ATM लाइन से मजबूत हो गयी हैं, दिल न्यूज़ चैनल देखकर बड़ा और दिमाग व्हाट्सएप्प फॉरवर्ड पढ़-पढ़कर पत्थर हो गया है। – उर्जित — Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) 21 December 2016

Bhai ka naam hi U se shuru hota hai, U-turn toh bante hain. #Urjit — Rofl Gandhi Goelian (@RoflGandhi_) 21 December 2016

