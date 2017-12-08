Rescued cats’ chance to star in music video

This initiative will help raise awareness for rehabilitation and adoption of homeless animals. (Source: Pixabay) This initiative will help raise awareness for rehabilitation and adoption of homeless animals. (Source: Pixabay)

Adopted a cat? Your feline now has a chance to star in a music video. In honour of International Animal Rights Day, which falls on December 10, animal rights organisation People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has teamed up with record label Sony Music India to launch the “Billi ka bachcha” video contest, which asks people to submit videos showing their adopted cats playing, snuggling and otherwise being adorable at home.

The clips might make it to the music video of “Billi ka bachcha“, which is singer Ankur Tewari’s song. It will promote the adoption of homeless animals and debut on January 12.

“An adopted ‘billi ka bachcha‘ brings endless joy into a home,” PETA Associate Director of Celebrity and Public Relations Sachin Bangera said in a statement.

“PETA’s first-of-its-kind collaboration with Sony Music India will encourage music fans across the country to help an animal in need by adopting a lovable dog or cat from the street or a shelter.”

Anjana Devraj, Head of Sony Music India’s Kids’ Division, said: “It is our honour to be associated with PETA for a cause which is close to our hearts as well, i.e. animal welfare. Finding good homes for homeless animals is the endeavour, and we believe the ‘Billi ka bachcha’ video contest will help create awareness about the importance of adopting strays.”

Tewari is excited about the collaboration too. He said: “The song subtly instills care and affection in the minds of children towards animals. Harassment of animals is a pressing issue in the society, and I am quite sure this initiative will help us raise awareness for rehabilitation and adoption of homeless animals through the contest.”

