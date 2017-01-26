Google celebrates India’s 68th Republic Day

The Google Doodle celebrating India’s 68th Republic Day. (Source: Google) The Google Doodle celebrating India’s 68th Republic Day. (Source: Google)

On the occasion of the 68th Republic Day, Google on Thursday celebrated with a doodle. The doodle shows a stadium full of people lined up according to the colours of the Indian flag. Republic Day is celebrated as the day when India acquired a written Constitution and became an independent republic. This year, India celebrates 68 years of being a republic.

The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into effect on January 26, 1950. 26 January was chosen to be observed as the Republic day because it was on this day in 1930 when the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj or Indian independence from the British regime. Also, India has the longest written Constitution in the world, with 448 articles in 22 Parts, 12 Schedules and 97 Amendments.

In the Capital, the grand and colourful Republic Day parade is something that a lot of people gathered at the India Gate and Rajpath looks forward to seeing. The rich culture and heritage of India is celebrated along with the unity in its beautiful diversity. This year, a contingent of 179 United Arab Emirates (UAE) soldiers will be part of the Republic Day parade.

