Republic Day 2018: Here are the funniest tweets going viral

Commemorating India’s 69th Republic Day, Indians across the world have come together again to celebrate a day of great national importance. One of the most significant days in India’s journey from independence to becoming a democratic republic with a written Constitution of its own, Republic Day is nothing less than a tribute to the colourful diversity unified by the progress and development the country is making as one unit. Meanwhile, true to the very nature of the Internet, especially Twitter, many people do not let go of the opportunity to crack jokes on Republic Day either. More often than not in good humour, with the hashtags #RepublicDay and #HappyRepublicDay trending, Twitter users seem to be having their share of fun too on this day of national significance.

From wondering if all of our military strength put together could be a decent match for Donald Trump’s rather big nuclear button to unanimously declaring the army personnel on bikes performing bone-chilling stunts at the Rajpath celebrations in New Delhi as the ‘real roadies’, here is how Twitterati are celebrating the day.

*Forgot to reply #RepublicDay on social media* *Trying to save myself from jutte & chappal* Me – pic.twitter.com/P664ySTxxy — ????. (@Oye_Protein) January 26, 2018

if you don’t wish #RepublicDay on all social platforms pic.twitter.com/ujoH4AstdN — Dr. Gill (@ikpsgill1) January 26, 2018

Great show of military strength on #RepublicDay but is our Nuclear button bigger than Donald Trump’s? — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 26, 2018

Even Indian youth should have their own tableau with mobile in hand, bowing down and chatting on whatsapp #RepublicDay — Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) January 26, 2018

