Renuka Shahane’s strong post in support of Sanjay Leela Bhansali is a must read

Renuka Shahane condemns what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali Renuka Shahane condemns what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was slapped, his crew was assaulted and the set of Padmavati was vandalised on January 27 by Karni Sena because they thought the movie is distorting the history of queen Padmini. “The film is presenting wrong facts about Padmavati. Our basic protest is about distortion of historic facts which will not be tolerated,” Vikram Singh, a Karni Sena activist told PTI. Bhansali, at the moment has cancelled the shoot of the film.

The whole film fraternity has condemned the act. Having been through many instances of turmoil during a film shoot or release…i understand Sanjay’s emotion at this point…I stand by him… Am appalled at what has happened with Sanjay Bhansali….this is the time for all us as an industry to stand by our people and fraternity!!” tweeted Karan Johar. “Can once the whole film industry come together and take a stand, and refuse to be a pony that all bullshit and bullshitters ride on??” tweeted Anurag Kashyap.

But Renuka Shahane shared a long post on Facebook in which she said the act was ridiculous because the violence was based on a rumour that Rani Padmini (Deepika Padukone) will be seen romancing Alauddin Khilji (Ranveer Singh). She wrote that the “goons” could have addressed the grievance in a peaceful manner if they had a problem with the narrative of the film.

Here’s what she wrote.

What happened to Sanjay Leela Bhansali on the sets of Padmavati was appalling & horrifying. For goons to throw our laws to the wind, cause him bodily harm & vandalise the sets is disgusting. It turns out that their outrage stemmed from a rumour about a dream song between Rani Padmini & Alauddin Khilji!

Do these goons take whats app posts as the gospel truth?

I might not have agreed with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s interpretation of Devdas or his representation of Bajirao Peshwa & Kashibai in his Bajirao Mastani but I chose not to see the film. Why should a group of bullies, on hearsay, take the law into their own hands? If they had a grievance they should have addressed it in the right manner.

But evidently some people love violence and/or think the film industry is a soft target. If political parties can make capital of bullying film personalities into submission( or extort money from them) by pressurising them just before their big releases & the CM of Maharashtra mediates & therefore indirectly endorses this extra-Constitutionary authority form of bullying, then it opens the floodgates of hate by ” the hurt sentiment” brigade.

Whether it’s the custodians of Islam & their fatwa against Salman Rushdie & Taslima Nasreen or the Hindutva brigade who vandalised M F Hussain’s exhibitions or political parties who send out their well-equipped goons to vandalise offices of news houses; they are all signs of extreme intolerance! Yesterday I was on a TV news show discussing (supposedly) the Jaipur Lit Fest’s feeble response to certain Maulana’s protesting Taslima Nasreen’s invitation to the festival. And while the anchors were discussing the importance of freedom of speech one of them suddenly shouted out something about where the “award wapsi gang” were now when a supposedly liberal festival decides not to re-invite an author just because of pressure from some fringe groups!!

I was stunned by this unnecessary inclusion of the reference to a group of artists, writers & scientists who had returned their awards to protest growing intolerance in the country. While the news show was about freedom of speech, I was amused to see how much that news channel was against the peaceful, democratic right that those writers, artists, technicians, scientists had chosen as a means to protest what they considered was intolerance in the country. Wasn’t that their freedom of speech? There was no violence in it. They decided to return their well deserved awards back! And yet that is considered sacrilegious by that news anchor?

Bhalaa Taslima Nasreen ki freedom of speech unn national awards wapas karnewale writers, scientists aur directors se behetar kyun hai?

I have worked with some of these writers, editors & cinematographers & they are peace loving, tax paying honest citizens who have a right to put forth their point of view in a peaceful manner. Why club them together & call them the “award wapsi gang” as if they are monsters like the many-headed Hydra! They are human beings with an opinion that might be completely different from yours; but they have the right to protest peacefully! That is exactly what they did. And if they did it once it does not require them to do it again & again & again.

A) They do not have unlimited awards to return.

B) They are well within their rights to protest some & not other events because it is their life. They are not a Government agency that is answerable to the people of our country.

Meanwhile I’m glad that the film industry has unequivocally come together to show their solidarity to Sanjay Leela Bhansali, because what happened to him should not happen to any person in our country! The hooligans who caused immense damage to his set & outraged his dignity have to be dealt with in the strictest of manner possible by law, hopefully also swiftly!

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd