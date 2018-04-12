‘Rape is a crime against humanity’: Renuka Shahane’s powerful post on rape is a must-read

Renuka Shahane in her post said that anyone who rapes a child ceases to be human. Renuka Shahane in her post said that anyone who rapes a child ceases to be human.

Actor Renuka Shahane, who is quite the social media activist and has spoken up on various social and political issues of currency, recently wrote about rape and how “the religion of the victim or the religion of the rapist should never matter!” In a long and powerful post, she wrote how rape is a “crime against humanity” and “[n]o religion and no political party is greater than the ideals of humanity”. Shahane’s post comes after the gruesome gangrape and murder of eight-year-old Asifa Bano and rape charges by a 17-year-old girl in Unnao against a BJP MLA sent shockwaves across the nation. “Anyone who rapes a child should not be allowed to live. Anybody who plans to rape a child and anyone who helps in planning the rape or helps in destroying evidence or helps in keeping quiet about it for money, ceases to be human,” she wrote in her impassioned post.

ALSO READ | Cries for #JusticeForAsifa ring high on social media as chilling details emerge in Kathua rape-murder case

ALSO READ | Unnao rape case: FIR registered against BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar, CBI to investigate

Perhaps referring to the support groups that have come up for the accused in the case, Shahane wrote, “Let us not cease to be humans by supporting any vile rapists whatever their political or religious affiliations…Appalled that some human beings can actually support rapists!!!”

Read her full post here.

“The religion of the victim or the religion of the rapist should never matter! It is of no consequence which political party the rapists are affiliated to. Rape is a crime against humanity. Period! No religion and no political party is greater than the ideals of humanity. Anybody who rapes is inhuman. Anybody who plans a rape does not deserve to live. Anyone who rapes a child should not be allowed to live. Anybody who plans to rape a child and anyone who helps in planning the rape or helps in destroying evidence or helps in keeping quiet about it for money, ceases to be human.

Let us not cease to be humans by supporting any vile rapists whatever their political or religious affiliations. Let us not make a tamasha of rapes!!! Appalled that some human beings can actually support rapists!!! Shocked beyond belief! RIP humanity!!!”

What do you think of her post? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd