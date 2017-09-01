‘Tragedies bring us together’: Renuka Shahane’s post about unity during Mumbai rains is an eye-opener

Do you agree with Renuka Shahane? (Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook) Do you agree with Renuka Shahane? (Source: Renuka Shahane/Facebook)

While torrential rains disrupted life in Mumbai and brought the city to a standstill on August 29, the nation saw hundreds of people uniting against the disaster and joining hands to save each other — without caring about religion, caste or creed. And that somehow became the lesson of nature to people. Expressing her feelings about the same, Renuka Shahane wrote a heartfelt post on Facebook explaining how “nature teaches us time and again that all these divisions are useless.”

For a brief moment in time everyone becomes one against the raging floods or hurricanes or earthquakes. The next day it is business as usual. We go back to being Hindu, Muslim, Christian, Jew, Black, White, Brown, Dalit, Savarna, Man, Woman, Transgender, Heterosexual, Homosexual, Lesbian, Bisexual, Rich, Poor, BJP, Congress, Democrat, Republican etc etc.

A helping hand, or a blood donor is not asked his/her caste, race, religion, class.

Nature teaches us time and again that all these divisions are useless.

Pity, only tragedies bring us together!!!

As if her post was not enough, one of her followers touched the same ‘communal’ chord in his sarcastic comment. Take a look at it here.

When Shahane couldn’t get the meaning behind his words, another user simplified it through his comment.

Shutting them up like a boss, Shahane replied back to both of them. “Since I had wished everyone a very happy Ramzan Eid in July this year I wonder why Hitesh would advise me to wish people on Eid. Its as if he’s implying that I do it for Hindu festivals and I dont for Muslim ones. Also I’m wondering what “sensitivity” he wants from me? And I thought Eid was tomorrow. I usually don’t believe in wishing people in advance. Hope that’s okay with you & Hitesh. Anyway both you and Hitesh have proved what I have said in this post of mine ( not related to any festival at all). It’s a pity that we need tragedies to bring us together. For the rest of the time we are divided,” she wrote and added a screenshot of her Eid wishes from Facebook.

Here are a few more reactions to her post.

Doesn’t she make a valid point? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

