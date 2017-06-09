Renuka Shahane’s ‘kingfisher’ chatter for Vijay Mallya is sarcasm at its best!

Renuka Shahane’s kingfisher retort for Vijay Mallya! (Source: File Photo) Renuka Shahane’s kingfisher retort for Vijay Mallya! (Source: File Photo)

Renuka Shahane is known for her quirky idiosyncrasies and sarcastic witticisms. But, her latest post on the kingfisher bird takes pun to a whole new level. Calling him “the king of good times NOT”, she directs her satire at business tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is the owner of the now defunct Kingfisher airlines. Without a trace of his name in her post, she cleverly slams him right in the face.

ALSO SEE | WATCH: This Women’s Day, this ad featuring Renuka Shahane has an important message for all women

Shedding light on how Mallya’s business anomalies have turned into a bane for the poor, here’s what she wrote in the voice of the bright-winged bird.

“I’m a real Kingfisher!”

“I am ashamed & mortified of a corrupt rich industrialist who has spoilt my name by association. King of good times NOT! मूह दिखाने के क़ाबिल नहीं छोड़ा।”

“I’ve heard he is living the “very good times”, shamelessly in UK while the bank who he owes an amount that will feed an entire nation is going to write off his loan! And I’ve heard that poor farmers are agitating for their loans to be written off and the banks are not happy doing that!”

“I’ve also heard that human beings have “higher order thinking”. I’m happy I’m a bird! Please give me my reputation back though!!!”

Read the full post she shared on Facebook.

Shahane’s post comes in the wake of Mallya’s tweet saying that he will be a regular at all the future matches “to cheer team India” after he was spotted at the India vs Pakistan match in the VIP section and a few other public events.

ALSO READ | Vijay Mallya tweets he will attend all future cricket matches; gets bombarded with sarcastic replies

The liquor baron has created quite an infamous image of himself in the media after he fled the country and sought refuge in the UK. Breaking his word to pay back loans worth more than Rs9,000 crore from various Indian banks, the 61-year-old had been arrested by the Scotland Yard in London on allegations of a fraud. However, he was released on bail soon after he provided a bail bond worth £650,000.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd