Renuka Shahane slams authority for Kamala Mills fire, calls out illegal construction, bribe and corruption

The Mumbai Kamala Mills fire, that claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals and injured over 54, has garnered quite a reaction from people all across the country. Speaking about the same, Renuka Shahane, who often takes to social media to express her views, talked about the incident and slammed the authorities for the lapse.

In her post she wrote, “People die constantly because of the nexus between builders, restaurant owners, Corporators, BMC officials; all those who allow illegal constructions flouting all safety norms. Corruption & zero accountability=lives lost!! It’s all about the money!! In the greed for money if we cut corners, flout rules blatantly, give bribes and don’t care about each other how will we benefit our country? Isn’t that being anti-national? All of us aren’t soldiers at the border but being honest, not doing anything illegal, taking pride in the safety of our fellow citizens and keeping our environment clean are ways of being good, law abiding, civil citizens and that is equally important. That’s the least we must do for our country!”

The same post was also shared by Shahane on Twitter. Agreeing with her on the matter, Twitterati joined the discussion. While some expressed their condolences, others pointed out major flaws in various organisations and those who are running them.

u forget to mention Police in that Nexus, 1 can c them swinging into action after mishaps but till then will keep a blind eye in spite of being aware of the associated dangers.. Police Thana of that area is equally responsible #MumbaiFire — Ashesh Sinha (@asheshsim) December 29, 2017

This is an unfortunate truth. We have a huge builder lobby here in Maharashtra and politicians are greatly involved. — Tejas Joshee (@TJoshee) December 29, 2017

Isn’t it because we allowed them to grow and prosper? Why is that Bombay cries about BMC & corruption every year and still goes ahead and votes for the same people at the top, year after year? If you want to see a change make the change happen. — Anantkumar (@M_Anantkumar) December 30, 2017

True. Sincere prayers for the young life interrupted. 😪😪 — Meghana Apte (@MeghanaApte) December 29, 2017

These nexus of lobbying will not stop. Real culprits shall b roaming free whereas victims family will get compensation n will forget over a period of time, leaving common people for yet more incidences to happens. — Apurva Mehta (@apurva2911) December 29, 2017

After the tragic incident, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry and five municipal officials were suspended as it emerged that the restaurant-pub One Above at the Trade House Building in the tiny Kamala Mills Compound had been served notices in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged violations and even prosecuted for unauthorised construction and alterations.

This too was noticed by Shahane who felt that this was too mild a punishment for such a crime.

Suspended? They should be held for culpable homicide. But unfortunately that never happens does it? If it happened it would deter other BMC officials to play with people’s lives while earning out of flouted rules! Disgusting!! http://t.co/WrfSvazTyM — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) December 29, 2017

