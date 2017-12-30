Kamala Mills Fire

Renuka Shahane slams authority for Kamala Mills fire, calls out illegal construction, bribe and corruption

In her post, actor Renuka Shahane wrote how due to 'corruption and zero accountability' lives were lost. She further urged citizens to be honest, not doing anything illegal, and taking pride in the safety of our fellow citizens.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: December 30, 2017 7:00 pm
Renuka Shahane, Kamala Mills fire, twitter reactions, Renuka Shahane post on Kamala Mills fire, Indian express, indian express news The fire had started after 12.30 am on Friday at the ‘One Above’ pub, on the terrace of Trade House Building in Kamala Mills compound. Renuka Shahane took to social media to share her disappointment with the authorities. (Source: File Photo)
The Mumbai Kamala Mills fire, that claimed the lives of at least 14 individuals and injured over 54, has garnered quite a reaction from people all across the country. Speaking about the same, Renuka Shahane, who often takes to social media to express her views, talked about the incident and slammed the authorities for the lapse.

In her post she wrote, “People die constantly because of the nexus between builders, restaurant owners, Corporators, BMC officials; all those who allow illegal constructions flouting all safety norms. Corruption & zero accountability=lives lost!! It’s all about the money!!  In the greed for money if we cut corners, flout rules blatantly, give bribes and don’t care about each other how will we benefit our country? Isn’t that being anti-national? All of us aren’t soldiers at the border but being honest, not doing anything illegal, taking pride in the safety of our fellow citizens and keeping our environment clean are ways of being good, law abiding, civil citizens and that is equally important. That’s the least we must do for our country!”

The same post was also shared by Shahane on Twitter. Agreeing with her on the matter, Twitterati joined the discussion. While some expressed their condolences, others pointed out major flaws in various organisations and those who are running them.

After the tragic incident, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis ordered an inquiry and five municipal officials were suspended as it emerged that the restaurant-pub One Above at the Trade House Building in the tiny Kamala Mills Compound had been served notices in the past by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for alleged violations and even prosecuted for unauthorised construction and alterations.

This too was noticed by Shahane who felt that this was too mild a punishment for such a crime.

