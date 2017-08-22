Remember the crying kid’s video that Virat Kohli shared? This is who she really is

The plot thickens. (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram) The plot thickens. (Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

Virat Kohli recently shared a video of a crying kid while being taught by her mother, and left people debating over it to no end. In the 2-minute 46-second clip, a woman can be seen slapping her daughter for not being able to memorise the numbers. “The fact that the pain and anger of the child is ignored and ones own ego to make the child learn is so massive that compassion has totally gone out of the window. This is shocking and saddening to another dimension. A child can never learn if intimidated. This is hurtful,” the Indian cricket team caption captioned it. A lot of other people also shared it on their social media pages, including cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan. While people agree that parents need to be strict to help their child be dedicated towards studies, violence is not the answer. Not only did the video irk many viewers, a lot of them stood by the cricketers and slammed the mother of the child.

Take a look at their posts here.

The real identity of the kid has now surfaced on the Internet. Quite surprisingly, she happens to be the niece of singer and music composer duo Toshi and Sharib Sabri. Hindustan Times spoke to Toshi about the unfortunate incident, and he went on to clarify the dreadful act. Spelling out that “the video was made for the family’s WhatsApp group”, he told the newspaper, “One can’t judge a mother’s love for the child by seeing a short video. If children throw tantrums, then should we stop teaching them? It’s not easy to raise children. Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan don’t know about us. We know about our child better. Haya’s nature is such that after being scolded, the next minute she runs off to play. But, because of her nature if we don’t push her, she won’t study. All the crying was for that moment so that her mother doesn’t make her study and let her play. Haya is just about 3 years old. In every house there are different kind of children. Ours is a very stubborn child but is extremely dear to us.”

There were a lot of posts of the little one playing and laughing on Sabri’s Instagram account earlier, but all of them have been removed now.

