Moral police ‘angry’ as Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami posts photos of his wife on Facebook

Mohammed Shami posted a photo recently that shows him with his wife, Hasin Jahan, who is seen wearing a sleeveless gown.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 26, 2016 5:35 pm
mohammed shami, mohammed shami facebook post, mohammed shami facebook post news, mohammed shami wife dress, mohammed shami Facebook, mohammed shami Twitter, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending in india, This cricketer is being highly criticised on social media after he posted a photo with his wife. (Source: Mohammed Shami/Facebook)

Moral policing, sexism and religious intolerance are very common in our society, and this is more so on social media. Cricketer Mohammed Shami became the latest victim of religious extremism after he posted a picture of him with his wife on Facebook. The comments that his post garnered since then, are tasteless, to say the least.

Many Facebook users were quick to remind Shami of his religion, when he posted a photo of him with his wife on December 23 on his official Facebook page. His wife, Hasin Jahan is seen wearing a sleeveless gown. This was enough for the people to start abusing the cricketer, a Muslim, asking him to make sure that his wife covers herself up in a hijab.

Most of the comments are directed towards the cricketer, asking him to make sure his wife doesn’t stray from the religious customs. People have also requested Shami, on behalf of the religion, to not set a bad example. While there were no dearth of such comments on his photos, a bevvy of reasonable others decided to show their support to the cricketer by showing love instead.

This is the Facebook post that got people talking. 

Sample some of the reactions here.

Here’s the support and love he received from the others.

Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also came out in support of Shami, on Twitter.

This is his tweet.

The cricketer also posted photos of his wife and daughter of Twitter, where the reactions of the Twitterati were in a strark contrast from what he received on Facebook.

This is what the cricketer himself, had to say to the tumultous reactyions that he received on his post.

