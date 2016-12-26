Moral police ‘angry’ as Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami posts photos of his wife on Facebook

This cricketer is being highly criticised on social media after he posted a photo with his wife. (Source: Mohammed Shami/Facebook) This cricketer is being highly criticised on social media after he posted a photo with his wife. (Source: Mohammed Shami/Facebook)

Moral policing, sexism and religious intolerance are very common in our society, and this is more so on social media. Cricketer Mohammed Shami became the latest victim of religious extremism after he posted a picture of him with his wife on Facebook. The comments that his post garnered since then, are tasteless, to say the least.

ALSO READ | VIDEO: Kohli’s boys take the Mannequin Challenge, and it’s just awesome

Many Facebook users were quick to remind Shami of his religion, when he posted a photo of him with his wife on December 23 on his official Facebook page. His wife, Hasin Jahan is seen wearing a sleeveless gown. This was enough for the people to start abusing the cricketer, a Muslim, asking him to make sure that his wife covers herself up in a hijab.

See what else is going viral, here

Most of the comments are directed towards the cricketer, asking him to make sure his wife doesn’t stray from the religious customs. People have also requested Shami, on behalf of the religion, to not set a bad example. While there were no dearth of such comments on his photos, a bevvy of reasonable others decided to show their support to the cricketer by showing love instead.

This is the Facebook post that got people talking.

Sample some of the reactions here.

Here’s the support and love he received from the others.

Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif also came out in support of Shami, on Twitter.

This is his tweet.

The comments are really really Shameful.

Support Mohammed Shami fully.

There are much bigger issues in this country. Hope sense prevails. pic.twitter.com/dRJO5WfOgU — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2016

The cricketer also posted photos of his wife and daughter of Twitter, where the reactions of the Twitterati were in a strark contrast from what he received on Facebook.

@MdShami11 Allah bless you. We require India Muslims like you. To be open minded & not to be a fanatic who suppress women in Purdah. Amen. — Sazia Vernekar Idris (@mmssgmmssg) December 25, 2016

@MdShami11 Masha Allah bhai.. Looking fabulous.. Awesome family.. — Mohammed Arif Khan (@mdarifkhan87) December 25, 2016

@MdShami11 @AdvaitaKala Beautiful family all of you! Keep healthy & keep playing for India, we need you! — K.P.Bhavadas Unni (@Bhavadasanunni) December 25, 2016

@MdShami11 Mashallah! Lovely Family Pictures. :) Don’t Allow D Radicals 2 Get 2 U. Those Who Advice Muslim Women 2 Remain In “Purdah “ — Reepa26 (@reepa26) December 25, 2016

This is what the cricketer himself, had to say to the tumultous reactyions that he received on his post.

Ye dono meri zindage or life partner hai me acha trha janta hu kiya karna hai kiya nahi.hame apne andar dekhna chahiye ham kitna accha hai.👉 — Mohammed Shami (@MdShami11) December 26, 2016

Have something to add to the story? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd