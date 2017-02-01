Trending News

Reliance Jio’s Idea after Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet to Vodafone has Twitterati in splits

Reliance Jio seemed like the overexcited teacher's pet after its tweet offering a SIM "instantly" to Amitabh Bachchan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published:February 1, 2017 8:32 pm
amitabh bachchan, big b twitter, amitabh bachchan twitter, amitabh bachchan vodafone, bachchan vodafone, amitabh bachchan vodafone tweet, amitabh bachchan vodafone jio tweet, twitter, trending in india, trending, indian express, indian express news Twitterati is left LOL-ing after Reliance Jio jumps in to (try and) save Bachchan’s day. (Source: File Photo)

Amitabh Bachchan, other than being the exemplary actor that he is known to be, is also an active Twitter user. The 74-year-old actor takes to the micro-blogging site often, from sharing life lessons, appreciating and lauding others’ works in the film industry and beyond. And he does so differently — with his photos along with the tweets. So what if he’s only registering a complaint with his phone service provider!

Yes, Bachchan recently tweeted to Vodafone complaining about not being able to send messages. While the mobile service provider was quick to respond, Reliance Jio jumped at the opportunity to offer the actor “a Jio SIM” and “activate it instantly”. But it seems the opportunistic Jio might have to wait for now because soon enough Bachchan tweeted to Vodafone that the glitch has been solved. Others on Twitter who witnessed the conversation were left in splits — not just because of the playful tenor of the actor’s tweets, but also after seeing Reliance Jio’s instant reaction. Others wondered why wasn’t he using the mobile services provided by Idea — of which son Abhishek Bachchan is the brand ambassador or that of Reliance Jio, of which the CEO Mukesh Ambani is a close friend of the Bachchan family.

See what else is going viral, here

Here is the conversation that got the Twitterati going.

Of course, here is the infamous ‘Bachchan tweet’ as well.

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about this exchange.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd

Budget 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 01: Latest News