Reliance Jio’s Idea after Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet to Vodafone has Twitterati in splits

Amitabh Bachchan, other than being the exemplary actor that he is known to be, is also an active Twitter user. The 74-year-old actor takes to the micro-blogging site often, from sharing life lessons, appreciating and lauding others’ works in the film industry and beyond. And he does so differently — with his photos along with the tweets. So what if he’s only registering a complaint with his phone service provider!

Yes, Bachchan recently tweeted to Vodafone complaining about not being able to send messages. While the mobile service provider was quick to respond, Reliance Jio jumped at the opportunity to offer the actor “a Jio SIM” and “activate it instantly”. But it seems the opportunistic Jio might have to wait for now because soon enough Bachchan tweeted to Vodafone that the glitch has been solved. Others on Twitter who witnessed the conversation were left in splits — not just because of the playful tenor of the actor’s tweets, but also after seeing Reliance Jio’s instant reaction. Others wondered why wasn’t he using the mobile services provided by Idea — of which son Abhishek Bachchan is the brand ambassador or that of Reliance Jio, of which the CEO Mukesh Ambani is a close friend of the Bachchan family.

Here is the conversation that got the Twitterati going.

VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM ..!! ALL SEND MESSAGES COMING FAILED .. RECEIVING SMS BUT NOT GOING .. HHEEEELLLLPPPPP !!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

@SrBachchan We understand how frustrating this is. Rest assured that our team is already looking into this. – Roshan — Vodafone India (@VodafoneIN) January 31, 2017

@SrBachchan Sir, we would be happy to deliver a Jio SIM to you & activate it instantly through our Aadhaar based eKYC home delivery process. — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) January 31, 2017

VODAFONE PROBLEM SOLVED … THANK YOU .. ALL SMS GOING THROUGH NOW …. BAAAADDDDUUUMMBBAAA …!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

Of course, here is the infamous ‘Bachchan tweet’ as well.

T 2520 – VODAFONE, hiccup na ..? thankfully restored before time .. ! what happened !!?? ” PUG’ ghungroo baandh … ke bhaag gaya ..”! pic.twitter.com/zAMuUTc2ts — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 31, 2017

Here’s what Twitterati had to say about this exchange.

He has given voice over for the Jio ad. Celebrity Endorsement is a joke. http://t.co/vO7NyZfhbf — Sagar (@sagarcasm) January 31, 2017

That moment when not even your pappa believes you pic.twitter.com/bg9VOpe7TL — Funny Deol (@Funny_Deol) January 31, 2017

When you are having troubles with your boyfriend, and your guy friend starts hitting on you. pic.twitter.com/bthurmqaNI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 31, 2017

To kya Amitabh Idea nahi use karte VODAFONE WE HAVE A PROBLEM.ALLSEND MESSAGESCOMING FAILED ,RECEIVING SMS BUTNOTGOING.Amitabh Bachchan — Sanjeev Shukla (@sanjeevshukla4) January 31, 2017

Amitabh Bachchan uses vodafone and not jio? http://t.co/RqVvi8oM8h — Tarun (@prodigal_tarun) January 31, 2017

Amitabh bacchan= people of punjab

Vodafone= Ruling party

Jio= AAP pic.twitter.com/T5Nu8BExyd — Oh Teri (@Oh_Terified) January 31, 2017

