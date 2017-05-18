Latest News

Reema Lagoo dead at 59; condolences pour in on Twitter

Reema Lagoo passed away: The veteran actor suffered a cardiac arrest.

Reema Lagoo, who has essayed the role of a mother in many Bollywood films, passed away at the age of 59. Her family members confirmed that the veteran actor suffered a heart attack on the morning of May 18, following which she passed away at 3:15 am. She was at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai. Not just friends and colleagues from the industry, but fans too of the versatile actor expressed their condolences on the social media from across countries.

Here is how people on Twitter are expressing their grief over her death.

Other than the condolences pouring in from fans, Rishi Kapoor, Boman Irani, Nimrat Kaur are some of the actors who have expressed their sorrow on Twitter. “RIP. Worked in quite a few films. Reema Lagoo. Good friend. Heartfelt condolences,” wrote Kapoor. “Our very dear Reema Lagoo is no more. Always kind, funny and loving. Saddened. RIP #ReemaLagoo,” tweeted Irani. Kaur called her one of the most charming and kind faces on screen.

Maine Pyar Kiya, Vaastav, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saajan, Hum Aapke Hai Koun, Hum Saath Saath Hain are some of the movies in which Lagoo proved her mettle as a powerhouse of talent and became a household name as she portrayed the kind, affectionate mother flawlessly. She also actively worked in the Marathi film industry during her career. She was born as Gurinder Bhadbhade to theatre actress Mandakini Bhadbhade and began her acting stint from her student days in Pune.

