Bollywood’s much loved ‘Ma’: Amul’s heartfelt tribute to Reema Lagoo celebrates her versatility

From Hum Aapke Hain Kaun to Tu Tu Main Main — the iconic roles that made her special. (Source: Amul/ Twitter) From Hum Aapke Hain Kaun to Tu Tu Main Main — the iconic roles that made her special. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

The sudden death of veteran actor Reema Lagoo shocked everyone and left a great void not only in TV and film industry but also in the theatre world. The talented actor passed away due to cardiac arrest leaving people from film fraternity and eminent personalities mourning.

Known for her mesmerising and beautiful portrayal of all the characters she played onscreen, Lagoo certainly changed the way mothers were shown in Hindi cinema. Paying tribute to Bollywood’s favourite ‘Ma’, Amul featured Lagoo’s memorable roles in their tribute. The homage features Lagoo’s most popular roles — from the hit comedy TV show Tu Tu Main Main to Madhuri Dixit’s mother’s role in Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and her powerful role in Vaastav, for which she received a Filmfare award for the Best Supporting role.

ALSO READ | Reema Lagoo dead at 59; condolences pour in on Twitter

The tribute message reads,”Hum aapke hai forever…”, reflecting the very sentiment of her fans and admirers.

Lagoo has played mothers to almost all celebrities in Bollywood, from Shah Rukh Khan to Govinda, and her versatility has left an eternal mark in the hearts of movie buffs.

Sachin Pilgaonkar, the director of Tu Tu Main Main, and Lagoo’s childhood friend says, “Everyone remembers her as the goody-goody Hindi film mother, but before that, she had done many years of excellent work in theatre. When she began to be labelled as this Hindi film mother, she decided to do something really different – comedy.” Lagoo would return to Marathi theatre and films whenever she could.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd