R Ashwin commits social media gaffe, and gets trolled

Though R Ashwin later removed the tweet, the trolling continues. (Source: Twitter) Though R Ashwin later removed the tweet, the trolling continues. (Source: Twitter)

One of Indian cricket team’s most successful bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is not new to social media trolls. The 30-year-old off-spinner is pretty active on social media and does quite an impressive job in tactfully handling online trolls. However, recently he found himself in quite a sticky situation when, as a part of brand endorsement, he tweeted about a phone, but missed out on noticing one tiny detail.

“There’s often a debate on reading my carrom ball but, there are some things jinpe #KoiDebateNahi! Redmi Note4: India’s No.1 selling smartphone,” he tweeted. Now, there is nothing wrong with this per se, except that the tweet was posted from an iPhone and that little information was visible on many Twitter feeds.

Now, we all know that the ever-vigilant Twitterati will not let a social media gaffe like this pass, and soon the bowler was the target of some massive trolling. Though Ashwin later removed the tweet, screenshots of the same were taken by them, and jokes on the bowler and his goof-up continued. From calling it a “paid tweet” to asking him not to “promote Chinese product,” Twitterati are in no mood to forgive Ashwin for the latter’s failed marketing gimmick.

This is the screenshot of the deleted tweet.

Though some did question the authenticity of the tweet, their doubts were quickly dispelled.

Is this a real picture or a photoshopped image? — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) September 14, 2017

No photoshop. It’s a screenshot from tweetdeck. And my well-rendered highlighting. — Shashank Rajaram (@shashankrajaram) September 14, 2017

And then the trolling started.

This tweet is no more available 😂 he might have signed in with redmi phone 😛 — smarak pattnaik (@iamsmack) September 15, 2017

Some used the names of some more brands to make fun of the bowler’s gaffe.

Sir ur last best performance in ODI’s was in Moov add !!! — Akshay chavan (@Akshayc2727) September 14, 2017

While some ‘requested’ him not to promote ‘Chinese brands’.

Plz don’t promote Chinese products…Redmi,Lava,Vivo all these r Chinese! JaiHind🇮🇳 — Vishnoo Vardhan (@maddyvishnoo) September 14, 2017

Quality bowler supporting a Chinese brand ??? — Nathan (@Virgonathan) September 14, 2017

There were some who were quite irked. Like really.

One more ad promo n I will unfollow u — asan (@urf_akash) September 14, 2017

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd